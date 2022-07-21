The notion of academy set-ups and development squads is neither an exact science nor a new concept in the GAA.

But in a game of fine margins both Kerry and Galway can say they are bringing their best young talent up in the right way. Their appearance in Sunday’s showpiece is no coincidence.

Kerry’s work at underage level is striking. With a few exceptions, the team that Jack O’Connor sends out will effectively be the pick of five successive All-Ireland minor-winning litters.

From the breakthrough 2014 group, Shane Ryan, Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Tom O’Sullivan, Micheál Burns and Killian Spillane will all be part of Kerry’s match-day squad.

From the 2015 winners, O’Sullivan, Jason Foley, Seán O’Shea and Graham O’Sullivan are fancied to start while injury may keep Gavin White out. That year’s winning captain Mark O’Connor would also surely be involved had he not opted to pursue a career in the AFL with Geelong. The 2016 group will be represented by O’Sullivan, Dara Moynihan, Seán O’Shea, Diarmuid O’Connor and David Clifford.

From the ’17 panel, O’Connor and Clifford will be involved while the 2018 group, the first year the competition was moved back to U-17, are yet to establish themselves.

They are part of a group who enjoyed remarkable dominance. From 2014 until the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final Kerry, under Peter Keane, current senior boss Jack O’Connor and James Costello embarked on a remarkable 34-game winning streak at the grade.

Coincidentally, the team to end that run was Galway on their way in the 2019 All-Ireland final. And while the Tribesmen’s results at age-grade football over the last while aren’t as headline-friendly, they are consistent nonetheless.

Last Friday week, they contested their fourth All-Ireland minor final in seven seasons. And by beating Mayo at the third time of asking in the season, they secured a first title at the grade in that period.

However, unlike Kerry, they have turned minor success into competitive U-20/21 teams. In the last U-21 final back in 2017, the likes of Cillian McDaid, Seán Kelly and Kieran Molloy lost out to a Con O’Callaghan-powered Dublin. They made amends for that two years ago when current seniors Matthew Tierney and Jack Glynn were amongst those to claim U-20 honours.

Expand Close Jack Glynn has been one of the senior players to emerge through Galway's underage pathway. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile / Facebook

Jack Glynn has been one of the senior players to emerge through Galway's underage pathway. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Kerry haven’t managed that feat – their last win at U-20/21 level came with David Moran’s team in 2008. But they can point to the 2018 competition for what might have been – they lost to eventual All-Ireland champions Kildare by a point in the last four while shorn of Seán O’Shea and David Clifford due to their involvement with the senior team.

Underage success is no guarantee of anything of course. Jack O’Connor’s successful Kerry side of the 2000s came off the back of a largely fallow period for Kerry age-grade sides. Galway’s experience was almost the inverse. They won U-21 All-Irelands in 2002, ’05, ’11 and ’13 but the county didn’t win a game in Croke Park from the 2001 All-Ireland final blitzing of Meath to the rather less rarified surroundings of a Division 2 decider success over Kildare in 2017.

But in Galway, the feeling is the wheels are turning. Speaking before claiming the All-Ireland minor crown, Tribe manager Alan Glynn explained that coaches and teams often come up together, firstly taking regional teams and playing in competitions like the Ted Webb before moving up through the grades.

“Dennis Carr heads that up,” Glynn explained. “And he’s recruited some really good coaches into that system and that model is developing players which is huge. But it’s also developing the coaches which is hugely important too.

"As I came up through that they put you on all the coaching courses that are available through the Connacht Council and it’s very beneficial. They keep the coaches going through with the same players so I think that has had a huge role to play.”

Across the board counties are making changes. Cork have tasted underage success and their Rebel Óg coaching has seen them cast the net much wider at an earlier date. They moved from having two teams at U-14 to now having eight teams, four teams at U-15, and two teams at U-16 in each code.

Limerick are reaping the rewards of their work in their hurling academy. Meath were the 2020 All-Ireland minor champions and last year they created a new position of general manager of football charged with overseeing development through the age grades.

Derry won a first Anglo-Celt Cup since 1998 earlier this year but that came on the back of appearing in six of the last eight provincial minor finals.

Headed up by Chris Collins, the Oak Leaf have covered significant ground. In an interview with GAA.ie, he explained that as recently as 2007 the county didn’t have an U-12 league.

They’ve also targeted Derry city for development, the home of the current intermediate All-Ireland champions Steelstown It’s clear that the value placed on early intervention in the GAA has never been higher.

The notion of academy set-ups and development squads is neither an exact science nor a new concept in the GAA. But the correlation between them and success is increasingly undeniable.