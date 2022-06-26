| 13.5°C Dublin

Punishments must be made to stick if GAA want to end blight of pitch battles

Eamonn Sweeney

Talking Point

Players and officials from Armagh and Galway become embroiled as they make their way to the dressing-rooms after full-time ended in a draw at Croke Park yesterday. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile Expand

Players and officials from Armagh and Galway become embroiled as they make their way to the dressing-rooms after full-time ended in a draw at Croke Park yesterday. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

The GAA shouldn’t just impose a long suspension on the imbecile who gouged Damien Comer’s eyes at Croke Park, they should consider doing the same thing to Armagh.

This was the third serious fracas Kieran McGeeney’s Young Offenders have been involved in this season. It seems they’ve learned absolutely nothing from the suspension of 10 players, some involved on Sunday, after a huge row following the 2018 Ulster U-20 semi-final against Tyrone.

