Provinces still have meaning for some counties – it all depends on perspective
Colm Keys
Ryan O’Toole was happy to chat to just about anyone in his vicinity on the pitch in Healy Park on Sunday evening.
Latest Gaelic Football
Shane McGuigan points way as impressive Derry see off Monaghan
The 2000 Leinster final replay revisited – the last time a so-called ‘woeful and inept’ Kildare stunned the Dubs
Give Monaghan a chance and they’ll grasp it, believes Farney legend ‘Nudie’ Hughes
Philly McMahon: The best managers are those who know that there’s no such thing as a perfect formula
Roscommon’s late goal salvo sees off Leitrim in Connacht MFC
Explainer: How the new-look All-Ireland SFC series shapes up ahead of Tuesday’s draw
SFC team news: Monaghan’s Dessie Ward named in defence, Kildare and Dublin make no changes
Down star McAleenan expects Armagh to go at it ‘full throttle’ as fans’ interest in clash mushrooms
Meet the Kildare super fan who has missed just two games in 46 years
Frank Roche: Mickey Harte’s Midas touch fuels belief in the Louth revolution
Top Stories
Brendan Fanning: How Leinster tore up the script to blast into Champions Cup decider
Asking for a friend: ‘My girlfriend spends her cash getting drunk with friends while I save for a house. Is she serious about getting a mortgage with me?’
Clare’s John Conlon picks up man of the match award before dashing back to brother’s wedding to fulfil best-man duties
Man treated for serious injuries after alleged assault at Killarney hotel
Latest NewsMore
Jeff Stelling to leave Sky Sports after more than 30 years at broadcaster
Rylan Clark on delay at Euston: ‘I will give £50 to anyone that will cuddle me’
Clare’s John Conlon picks up man of the match award before dashing back to brother’s wedding to fulfil best-man duties
Britain’s Got Talent sees animated cat performance from mysterious guest
Rhasidat Adeleke goes close to Irish 100m record in Texas
Ireland consigned to wooden spoon following comprehensive defeat in Scotland
Jamison Gibson-Park sounds Champions Cup battle cry: ‘We are in a better place than we were last year’
Breaking | Limerick stunned as Clare lay down Munster title marker with sensational victory over All-Ireland champions
Wexford hold off resurgence from Antrim to secure Leinster SHC victory
Cian Boland’s stunning strike sparks Dublin into action to beat Westmeath