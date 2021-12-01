Kevin McManamon of Dublin shoots to score his side's goal in the 2011 All-Ireland SFC Final win over Kerry. Picture credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE

Dublin stalwart Kevin McManamon has called time on a glittering inter-county career which yielded eight All-Ireland SFC titles.

McManamon was a darling of the Dublin faithful since breaking onto the senior scene with his iconic goal in the 2011 All-Ireland SFC final against Kerry playing a crucial role in Sam Maguire returning to the capital for the first time since 1995.

The St Jude's attacker was regularly used as a potent weapon off the bench during the reigns of Pat Gilroy and Jim Gavin with his robust playing style helping to turn the tide in several big games over the past decade.

McManamon didn't feature in this year's championship under current boss Dessie Farrell as Dublin's seven-in-a-row dreams went up in smoke after an All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Mayo following extra-time, with the 34-year-old working closely with the Irish Olympic team in Tokyo.

McManamon, who turns 35 next week, was a key part of the Olympic team having worked closely alongside the likes of gold medalist Kellie Harrington in his role as a sports psychologist with his professional skills also regularly employed during Gavin’s all-conquering reign with the Dubs.

Expand Close Dublin's Kevin McManamon is overcome with emotion after the 2011 final. Picture credit: Brian Lawless / SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dublin's Kevin McManamon is overcome with emotion after the 2011 final. Picture credit: Brian Lawless / SPORTSFILE

McManamon's contribution to the Dubs over 12 seasons since his debut in 2010 was immense as he formed an integral part of the most successful squad in GAA history and his impact helped to change the course of GAA history on numerous occasions, his last-minute goal in the 2013 All-Ireland semi final when Dublin and Kerry were level being another,

"Fare thee well sweet Anna Liffey…..After 12 seasons with the Dublin Senior Team I have decided to announce my retirement from inter-county football," McManamon said in a statement this morning.

"It has been an absolute privilege to represent my county, fulfil my childhood dream and I feel so proud that my playing days have lasted so long and brought so much joy.

"I am grateful for the support of the Dublin County board, the GPA, countless managers, selectors, friends and backroom staff who have helped me over the years.

"In particular, Pat Gilroy, Jim Gavin and Dessie Farrell have been inspirational leaders, have backed me in their own way and have all helped me grow as a footballer and a person.

"To my teammates, it has been an incredible journey and I am so proud of the friendships, the stories and the memories we have made over the years.

"St Jude’s GAA club has been a rock upon which I was able to build a career and it has been an honour to represent the club on the inter county stage.

"So many clubmates and volunteers have helped me and without men like Padraic Monaghan and Damien Carroll it is unlikely I would have had the career I did.

"To my parents Maxie and Josie and brothers Bren and Sean - your support and love has been unwavering, and I am forever grateful. Each of you have inspired me to be the best I can be and given me all the tools to grow in every area of my life.

"Finally, to the Dublin supporters, I’ll never forget the roars, the excitement, those beautiful moments when Croke Park was rocking and the feeling that you had our teams back wherever we went around the country. I truly admire your passion for supporting our team and I’m looking forward to joining you in future."