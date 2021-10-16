| 12.8°C Dublin

Proposals A and B are the Father Ted and Dougal entries in Eurosong

Joe Brolly

New championship proposals don’t go far enough to show respect for teams

Tyrone captain Pádraig Hampsey lifts the Anglo Celt Cup after their Ulster SFC final victory over Monaghan at Croke Park. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile Expand

Option A: Fire the four crap counties from Leinster and Ulster into Munster and Connacht. Nobody gives a damn about Fermanagh or Antrim or Carlow or Westmeath anyway. Each artificial province of eight teams will then have two groups of four for a round-robin phase.

Under this option, if Antrim were bottom seeds in Ulster, they would end up in Connacht playing Mayo, Roscommon and Leitrim, meaning Antrim Gaels would have to travel a minimum of a 300-mile round trip for the away games. Such casual, gross disrespect.

The winner of each group will get a place in the provincial final. The second and third-placed teams will progress to Round 1 of the All-Ireland series. The fourth team in each group will be relegated to the rebranded Tommy Murphy Cup. This would leave the bottom eight teams in a demoralising bargain-basement competition that, as ex-president Seán Kelly put it last week, is another “kick up the behind” to the weaker counties (Seán is too polite to say arse).

