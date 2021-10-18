| 18.3°C Dublin

Proposal B is the bones of a good idea but I think it could cause as many problems as it might solve

Pat Spillane

GPA-backed plan will deny some big teams shot at Sam and ruin provincial prestige

Mayo and Tyrone would continue to destroy lower League rivals regardless of the Championship format. Expand

Next Saturday is a huge day for the GAA. A big decision on the structure of the Gaelic Football Championship is on the table at a Special Congress, with three proposals there for the delegates to consider.

I’m thinking of the words of former US President Theodore Roosevelt, that “in any moment of decision, the best thing you can do is the right thing. The next best is the wrong thing, and the worst thing you can do is nothing.”

So surely that would rule out the delegates going for Proposal C, which is to go back to the All-Ireland quarter-final structure, without the Super 8s, that last applied in 2017.

Enda McGinley fears the GAA could miss out on a huge opportunity to improve the lot of smaller counties due to a ‘dearth of information’ ahead of next weekend’s possibly seminal vote on the future of the football championship. It’s only in the last few days, and after some counties had made their decision on what way to vote, that details such as how the Tailteann Cup might fit into the calendar have emerged. There has also been conflicting viewpoints on the financial benefits to the different proposals on offer. The three-time Tyrone All-Ireland winner, who is heading into his second season as Antrim manager, believes there could be ‘untold benefits’ should delegates adopt football championship structure Proposal B’ at Special Congress in seven days’ time. But he also stresses that the lack of assurances around the status of the Tailteann Cup in terms of its backing and promotion from the GAA and the extent to which it will be shown on TV could hamstring the motion from gathering the required 60pc of the vote at Croke Park. “I think if we properly create a really high-value second-tier competition then more teams can have the potential of success,” McGinley outlined while speaking to the Irish Independent last week. “But it feels like it is being treated as an afterthought and then – quite rightly having seen the experience of hurling’s secondary competitions and the previous Tommy Murphy Cup – it is hard to criticise those who are somewhat underwhelmed by the Tailteann Cup when there’s just no information.

