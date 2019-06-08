Tyrone exited the Ulster championship tonight after Donegal proved too strong in the semi-final in Cavan - but things could get even worse for defender Tiernan McCann.

Tyrone exited the Ulster championship tonight after Donegal proved too strong in the semi-final in Cavan - but things could get even worse for defender Tiernan McCann.

'Proper action needs to be taken' - Tyrone defender Tiernan McCann under fire over alleged eye gouge

The Red Hand county conceded an early goal to Jamie Brennan and Donegal kept them at arm's length thereafter, running out 1-16 to 0-15 winners.

After a promising league campaign where they troubled teams with a direct, long-kicking style, Tyrone struggled to penetrate the Donegal defence. As well as the disappointing defeat, there could be further problems for Mickey Harte's men after a controversial second half incident involving Tiernan McCann.

Donegal corner back Stephen McMenamin pounced on a loose ball and was engulfed by Tyrone tacklers. McCann came in to claim the ball but video footage showed him appearing to make contact with the defender's eye.

McMenamin received medical attention and no action was taken against McCann but reacting on commentary, Kevin McStay said that he thought the contact was with the eye.

The CCCC have the power to act on an incident if the referee misses it during a game, and it remains to be seen if McCann faces any retrospective action over the incident.

"There's no place for it in the game and proper action needs to be taken," Joe Brolly said on RTÉ's coverage of the game.

GAA Newsletter

Online Editors