Pressure set to kick in with penalties and mark making for new ball game

Back in January, when normal was still normal and there was nothing new about it, Dublin and Kerry, the champions and the pretenders, played out a thrilling league draw in Croke Park.

In the end, Kerry secured a share of the points through a last-gasp David Clifford free. His effort was unerring and split the posts at the Davin End. When the final whistle blew, Dean Rock was the first up to Clifford and placed a fist in the centre of his chest.

It was an acknowledgement, from one place kicker to another, that despite the pressure, Clifford had seized his chance.

Only those who have been in those pressure situations can truly understand the process.

Outside, there's a maelstrom, where everything rides on the outcome. Internally, the aim is to be cold and clinical and unmoved by your surroundings. Take care of that - and the outcome should take care of itself.

Throughout the history of the GAA there have been famous kicks that have been missed and ones that have flown over the bar.

In those scenarios, those kicks were taken by players entrusted with placed-ball duties. They go into games with eyes wide open, completely aware that the scenario where they are entrusted with a decisive kick could arrive.

Drama

However, the advanced mark and the introduction of the winner-on-the-day regulation that includes penalties means this championship is set to see more placed-ball drama than any in history. And it means that there's an increased likelihood of players not usually entrusted with place-kicking duties being asked to deliver in a pressurised situation.

The likelihood is that teams will run through penalty shoot-out scenarios in their build-ups, while individual players might work on their ability to shoot from a mark inside the 15 seconds allowed.

Armagh's All-Ireland winner Enda McNulty works with athletes on their mental preparation across a variety of codes.

"Whatever the scenario is, it's directly correlated to the player's mental toughness and preparedness in the previous three or four weeks and obviously over the last 10 years and beyond," he explains.

"That 15 seconds (for the mark) is essential - it gives them time to declutter their minds and get focused in on where exactly they want the ball to go, and bring the heart rate down by a few beats a minute and calm the whole system down and execute the kick under pressure.

"You can do a lot in five seconds, never mind 15. And how, using the breath to calm down the heart rate and calm and quiet the mind.

"I remember an old mentor of mine back in the day, a lady called Felicity Heathcote, used to advise me about emptying the mind.

"You don't want your mind full at that moment, you want your mind empty and just kick the ball. You have your target, the ball - and you execute. You're not thinking there. The less thinking there the better, that's the point."

That pressure can be devastating. Dessie Dolan's miss against Meath in 2003 is one of the most infamous examples of this. A few years ago, Dolan revealed he felt at the top of his game that day.

"It looked like it was going to be my best championship game ever," he remembers.

The Garrycastle man kicked 1-7, including a brilliant sideline, but missed a 20-metre free that denied Westmeath a historic first championship win over Meath. Still, he'd recover to help the county win their first Leinster the following year and claim an All-Star in the process.

"The pre-kick routine or ritual (is important). Jonny Wilkinson was probably the best in the world at this. Jonny Sexton has been world-class at it for around 14 years," McNulty reckons.

"It's getting your breath, it's focusing your eyes on where you want the ball to go. Maybe it's just for a second raising your shoulders and letting them down to relax the body.

"It's maybe one little cue that you have - some of the players might stand on their tippy-toes for example," McNulty continues.

"Some players might focus very specifically on where they want that ball to go. And they'll use that same routine every time they kick. The average executors, under pressure, will vary that routine."

Clifford nailed his kick and Kerry secured a draw back in January but we all saw how championship proved a different kettle of fish against Cork. And between penalties and the mark, many others are sure to find themselves in a similar scenario before the season is out.