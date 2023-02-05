Powter helps power Cork past toothless Kildare

Cork's Luke Fahy attempts to get away from Ryan Houlihan of Kildare

CORK returned to form with a comprehensive win in Newbridge, to leave Kildare with a lot of work to do to ensure they aren’t competing in the Tailteann Cup by time Championship rolls around.

Having conceded three goals last week, Cork tightened up defensively and held Kildare scoreless until the 28th minute. That defensive solidity wasn’t at the expense of their forward play and they caused Kildare endless problems and scored goals through Sean Powter in the 15th minute and Cathail O’Mahony in injury time.

Brian Hurley opened the scoring with points in the 10th and 14th minutes, and then turned provider for the opening goal of the game when he played the ball across the face of the Kildare goal and Powter was able to bundle home.

Cork had 1-6 on the scoreboard before Jimmy Hyland finally gave the large home support something to cheer about with Kildare’s first point.

First half substitute Ben McCormack scored the last point before the break but with the score at 1-8 to 0-2 as the sides headed for the dressing room, the game already felt over as a contest.

Kildare did improve very slightly in the opening stages of the second half and out-scored Cork by 0-3 to 0-2 in the first 15 minutes, but any hope of getting back into the game evaporated when Alex Beirne let frustrations get the better of him and he was shown a red card for lashing out at a Cork player in the 50th minute.

Cork saw the game out comfortably from there and they completed a very satisfying afternoon when O’Mahony got in for a late goal, and a black card shown to Killian O’Hanlon in the final seconds proved completely inconsequential.

Scorers – Cork: S Sherlock (1f, 1’45), B Hurley (1m, 1f, 1’45) 0-4 each; C O'Mahony 1-1; S Powter 1-0; B O’Driscoll 0-3; C O’Callaghan, L Fahy 0-1 each. Kildare: J Robinson 0-3; J Hyland 0-2 (1f); B McCormack, D Kirwan 0-1 each.

CORK: M Martin 6; M Shanley 6, D O’Mahony 7, T Walsh 7; L Fahy 7, R Maguire 7, M Taylor 7; C O’Callaghan 7, I Maguire 7; E McSweeney 7, S Powter 8, B O’Driscoll 7; B Hurley 8, C Jones 7, S Sherlock 8. Subs: C O’Mahony 8 for Jones (h/t); R Deane 6 for McSweeney (52); C Corbett 6 for Sherlock (55); K O’Hanlon for O’Callaghan (59-62, b/s); S Meehan for Powter (66-f/t, b/s); K O’Hanlon for I Maguire (70); C Kiely for R. Maguire (70+3).

KILDARE: M Donnellan 5 ; M O’Grady 5, S Ryan 5, R Houlihan 5; D Malone 5, K Flynn 5, P McDermott 5; A Masterson 5, K O’Callaghan 5; N Flynn 5, D Hyland 5, P Cribbin 5; J Hyland 5, D Kirwan 5, J Robinson 6. Subs: T Archibold 5 for Houlihan (28); B McCormack 5 for Flynn (31); A Beirne 4 for Cribbin (h/t); K Feely 5 for A Masterson (46); D Flynn 5 for J Hyland (53).

REF: J. Henry (Mayo).