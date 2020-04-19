| 10.1°C Dublin

Poultry, mushrooms, forklifts and football - Monaghan continue to punch far above their weight

Pat Spillane

Séamus McEnaney has returned to the Monaghan sideline for a second spell as manager. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Séamus McEnaney has returned to the Monaghan sideline for a second spell as manager. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

My review of the All-Ireland prospects of the country’s top football teams has a Groundhog Day feel about it.

But I’m consoled by Magnus Magnusson’s signature line ‘I’ve started so I’ll finish’ from the TV quiz show Mastermind.

Today I’m focusing on Donegal and Monaghan, safe in the knowledge that regardless of what I write there is unlikely to be any kickback from either county.