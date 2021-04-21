Potential blow for Mayo Championship hopes as Aidan O’Shea faces scan on knee injury   

Mayo captain Aidan O'Shea lifts the Nestor Cup following their Connacht SFC final victory over Galway at Pearse Stadium, Salthill last November. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

MAYO GAA fans are on tenterhooks after Aidan O’Shea suffered a worrying knee injury last night.

The injury to their 30-year-old talisman and captain happened during Mayo’s first collective training session of the year, at MacHale Park, following the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions on collective inter-county gatherings.

According to the ‘Mayo News’, O’Shea sustained the knock innocuously during a training game and subsequently walked off the field; he will be assessed by Mayo’s medical team in the coming days and is expected to undergo a scan later in the week.

A Mayo county board spokesperson, when contacted today, was unaware of any injury mishap from last night’s first session back.

Mayo will open their Connacht SFC defence in late June away to Sligo – a game that is just over nine weeks away – and before that their truncated Allianz League campaign in Division 2 North will start in mid-May.

O’Shea remains absolutely pivotal to the county’s hopes of ending their 70-year Sam Maguire famine, having featured on the losing side in the All-Ireland finals of 2012, ’13, ’16, ’17 and ’20. He has played an incredible 58 consecutive championship ties since missing the 2012 Connacht semi-final against Leitrim.

Online Editors