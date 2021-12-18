Portarlington wonder what might have been after Crokes put barren first half behind them to reach Leinster final

They did it the hard way, Kilmacud Crokes, recovering from a five-point deficit, and a first half that left them scoreless for 29 minutes, before reaching the Leinster final where they'll face Naas. Outsiders Portarlington put in a huge performance that fell just short, leading for most of the first period and up to the second water break.

With the players heading back after that water recess, Port’ were 0-9 to 0-7 ahead, having soaked up sustained pressure in the third quarter. But they were rocked when man of the match Dan O’Brien was instrumental in setting up the game’s only goal, sub Cian O’Connor crashing a powerful shot past Scott Osborne. Having trailed since the 10th minute, they finally had their noses in front.

It still took a lot of effort and perspiration to complete the job. Points from sub Stephen O’Neill and Adam Ryan in the 50th and 52nd minutes briefly restored Portarlington’s lead but they were outscored 0-4 to 0-1 from there to the finish. Two from Paul Mannion took his total to 0-3 for the evening, and captain Shane Cunningham hit his third with five minutes of normal time left, leaving them 1-10 to 0-11 in front.

Port’, having their first Leinster campaign in 20 years, didn’t surrender the fight. Jake Foster won a free which Colm Murphy nailed in stoppage time but Crokes made the game safe when Dara Mullin put over his second of the game, to seal victory. They will meet Naas on Saturday, January 8 at Croke Park, seeking their first provincial title since 2010 and fifth in all.

Ultimately their key men came good after a deeply frustrating first half, Croke Park conditions cold but dry a week from Christmas Day. Mannion had a scoreless opening half hour and much of what he tried didn’t work out, but he was a much more steadying influence after the interval, also assisting for a point outside of the three he scored.

The throw-in was delayed by a half hour when the curtain-raiser went to extra time, but Kilmacud, warm favourites to reach a Leinster final they last contested in a shock loss to Mullinalaghta in 2018, looked to have made the better start, Mullin drawing first blood with a excellent finish and O’Brien hitting a lovely score with the outside of the boot.

But Martin Murphy’s Portarlington side were coming off back-to-back county titles, the first being the delayed 2020 final played in August, and had good pedigree. Robbie Pigott was given the task of policing Mannion and we were treated to an outstanding first half performance from the Laois side.

They took a 0-3 to 0-2 lead to the first water break, with two scores coming from Colm Murphy who also set up the other for his brother, David.

Foster doubled Port’s lead just after the water break and in the 20th minute Port’ grew in confidence when their impressive midfielder Sean Byrne extended their lead after a well-worked move, leaving them 0-5 to 0-2 clear.

The lead went out to four points in the 22nd minute after Mannion lost the ball, a delightful diagonal delivery by wing back Patrick O’Sullivan brilliantly fielded by Colm Murphy who was fouled by Micheal Mullin. He converted and Port’ were dominant and playing smart and attractive football. When they had to defend they were adept at that too. A vital half block at one end by Cathal Bennett was soon followed by another classy score at the other, this time Rioghan Murphy finishing. With 28 minutes played the outsiders were leading 0-7 to 0-2 and looking the more accomplished side.

After scoring their second point in the third minute, Crokes didn’t score again until Cunningham broke their duck in the second minute of first half injury time. They finished the half 0-3 to 0-7 in arrears, having hit nine wides, including a goal chance in the eight minute from defender Andrew McGowan which flashed narrowly wide.

Port’ varied their play exceptionally well with the veteran David Murphy (36) an effective and intelligent target man and midfielder Byrne also driving forward. They kicked the ball confidently and showed a composure and natural flair reminiscent of Port’ teams of the past.

Byrne put them five points clear two minutes into the second half but Crokes started to exert greater control with scores from Callum Pearson, their county final hero, and Mannion, who finally got off the mark in the 35th minute. They were still clocking up wides, ending the match with 17, but managed to exert pressure on the Port’ kick out and gobble up possession. Port’ no longer carried the same attacking threat and the goal in a tight match proved invaluable. Port’ exiting with much credit. Crokes will take much from the way they fought back out of the hole.

Scorers:

Kilmacud Crokes: C O’Connor 1-0; S Cunningham, P Mannion 0-3 each, C Pearson, D Mullin 0-2 each, D O’Brien 0-1.

Portarlington: C Murphy 0-4 (0-3 fs); S Byrne, J Foster 0-2 each; D Murphy, R Murphy, S O’Neill, A Ryan 0-1 each.

Teams -

Kilmacud Crokes – C Ferris; M Mullin, R McGowan, D O’Brien; C O’Shea, R O’Carroll, A McGowan; C Dias, B Shovlin; T Fox, P Mannion, A Jones; C Pearson, S Cunningham, D Mullin.

Subs: S Horan for Fox & C O’Connor for Jones (39); C Casey for Dias (43); D Jones for Cunningham (55);

Portarlington – S Osborne; C Bennett, D Bennett, A Mohan; S Mulpeter, R Pigott, P O’Sullivan; K Bracken, S Byrne; A Ryan, R Coffey, R Murphy; J Foster, D Murphy, C Murphy.

Subs: S O‘Neill for Coffey (45); J Fitzpatrick for D Bennett (50); C Slevin for Bracken (58); S Corcoran for Byrne (64).

Referee: John Hickey (Carlow)