Portarlington win third successive Laois SFC title with convincing win over O’Dempseys

Colm Murphy of Portarlington is tackled by Robbie Kehoe of O'Dempseys during the Laois Senior Football Championship final at MW Hire O'Moore Park in Portlaoise, Laois.

Portarlington won their third Laois senior football championship in a row, defying the wind and rain in Portlaoise with a clinical execution of rivals and close neighbours O’Dempseys at O’Moore Park.

O’Dempseys were hoping to win a first title since 1980, and only third ever, but the promising form shown in reaching the final completely eluded them.

Facing the wind in the first half they were level after 11 minutes but failed to score for the remainder as the champions reeled off nine points without reply to lead 0-12 to 0-2 at the interval.

Despite the conditions their play was exemplary, moving the ball quickly into an attack and showing excellent ball control and a high conversion rate, with Adam Ryan kicking three points from play.

O’Dempseys scored the opening twos point of the second half but their hopes unravelled when Portarlington scored a brilliant goal through Rioghan Murphy seven minutes after the interval.

Worse was to follow for the challengers when their centre back Robbie Kehoe was sent off after slapping Jason Moore off the ball three minutes later.

Portarlington scored a second goal, beautifully crafted, in the 48th minute, with Colm Murphy finishing, to open up a 14-point lead and that was the signal for some supporters in the crowd to leave the ground. Murphy scored a total of 1-4, while David Murphy claimed 0-3.

With five minutes left sub Ben Coen won a penalty for O’Dempseys but Mark Barry’s effort was well saved by Scott Osborne, completing a nightmare day for the men from Killenard who had been within a point of Portarlington when the sides met in a thrilling match earlier in the group stages.

Portarlington finished out the last ten minutes with 14 men when Ronan Coffey was black carded, but it made little difference.

Scorers – Portarlington: C Murphy 1-4 (2 fs); A Rya, D Murphy 0-3; R Murphy 1-0; S Osborne (45), R Coffey, J Foster 0-1. O’Dempseys: M Barry 0-4 (2 fs, 1 M); Matthew Finlay 0-3 (2fs, 1 45); C Meredith 0-1.

Portarlington: S Osborne; C Bennett, R Piggott, A Mohan; S Mulpeter, J Moore, P O’Sullivan; K Bracken, S Byrne; A Ryan, D Murphy, R Murphy; J Foster, C Murphy, S O’Neill. Subs: R Coffey for O’Neill (inj 22); D Bennett for O’Sulivan (49); D Galvin for D Murphy (52); J Fitzpatrick for Ryan (55); E McCann for Foster (57).

O’Dempseys: E Nolan; S Lennon, C O’Hora, J Kelly; J Lennon, R Kehoe, S Nerney; B Howlin, B Nugent; F Holland, B Kelly, C Meredith; M Barry, Micheal Finlay, Matthew Finlay. Subs: D Howlin for Michal Finlay & Eoin Finlay for B Howlin (41); K Kavanagh for Nugent (45); B Coen for Meredith & E Fitzpatrick for Holland (50).

Referee: D Cooney (St Josephs).