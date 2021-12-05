Portarlington book Leinster semi-final date in Croke Park against Kilmacud Crokes

Portarlington booked a Croke Park date with Dublin champions Kilmacud Crokes on December 18 after doing just enough to come out on the right side of a thriller in Portlaoise.

Irresistible in the opening quarter but punch drunk during a brilliant St Loman’s revival, Portarlington came through just in time to move into the last four of the Leinster club SFC.

The sides were level on 51 minutes after Sam McCartan steered over a brilliant point but Port’ composed themselves, getting over the line with points from Jake Foster and sub Stephen O’Neill.

Portarlington had been brilliant in the Laois final and they carried that form in here. They had 1-5 on the board after just eight minutes with Rioghan Murphy finishing a brilliant team move for the goal. Loman’s were battling fires everywhere with five of the starting Portarlington forwards on the board by the tenth minute.

But Loman’s have been around the block. Leinster finalists in 2017, they’ve also been in the last six Westmeath finals, winning four of them. And gradually they peeled Port’s fingers from the tie. With midfield winning more ball and Port’s support runners bottled up, Loman’s hit two on the spin to help settle things before the waterbreak.

With their AFL bound youngster Fionn O’Hara looking on from the stands, Loman's ‘won’ the second quarter by 0-4 to 0-1 with Alex Mohan’s black card a signal of the pressure the Laois side were under. They went 15 minutes without a score but still led 1-7 to 0-7 at the break. However, the momentum was undoubtedly with the Westmeath side.

Loman’s kept the pressure up and a TJ Cox goal followed by a John Heslin free on 37 minutes put them into the lead for the first time.

However, Portarlington composed themselves and with Loman’s tiring they felt their way back into what was a rip roaring contest and kicked the last two points to set up a trip to Jones’ road.

SCORERS – Portarlington: C Murphy 0-4 (1f), R Murphy 1-1, A Ryan 0-3, J Foster 0-2, D Murphy, S O’Neill, P O'Sullivan, R Coffey, P Foy 0-1 each.

St Loman’s: J Heslin 0-5 (5f), TJ Cox 1-0, S McCartan, R O’Toole 0-2 each, P Dowdall, F Ayorinde 0-1 each

Portarlington: S Osborne; C Bennett, C Slevin, A Mohan; S Mulpeter, R Pigott, P O’Sullivan; K Bracken, S Byrne; A Ryan, R Coffey, R Murphy; J Foster, D Murphy, C Murphy SUBS: S Mooney for Osborne (37 inj), S O’Neill for Slevin (44), J Fitzpatrick for D Murphy (56),

St Loman’s: J Daly; D Whelan, O Hogan, P Dowdall; J Geoghegan, K Reilly, S McCartan; K Regan, D O’Keeffe; S Dempsey, R O’Toole, TJ Cox; F Ayorinde, J Heslin, P Foy SUBS: K Casey for Dempsey (44), R Sheehan for Regan (56),

Referee: A Nolan (Wicklow)