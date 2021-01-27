Poll: Who is the greatest football All-Star ever?

The All-Star awards turn 50 in 2021, but who is the great football All-Star of all-time? Have your say below.
Online Editors
Gaelic Football
Karl Lacey may have recently stepped aside from his coaching role with the Donegal senior side, but he will still be playing a key role in the county's future having been appointed as the new Head of Academy Development.
GAA
Leinster GAA chairman Pat Teehan insists that "there is nothing to be gained from division or in depicting Dublin as a problem" in the wake of their unprecedented success over the past decade.