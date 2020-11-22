Everything has changed in the world in 2020 other than the Dublin footballers' ritual annihilation of opponents in the Leinster final.

On a poignant evening in Croke Park when the GAA commemorated the centenary of Bloody Sunday, the All-Ireland champions created another footnote in history, becoming the first team to win ten Leinster football titles on the spin.

They extended their winning run in the provincial series to 30 matches; they are now on a 39-game unbeaten run in championship football and this was their 15th provincial win out of the last 16 and their 59th in total. Since their last loss in Leinster to Meath in 2010, they have now beaten the Royals in six championship games on the spin by a cumulative total of 73 points.

Dublin will meet the winners of today's Ulster final between Donegal and Cavan on December 5 in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Meath had eight of the side that scored just four points against Dublin in last year's final and fielded a changed defence, with a new goalkeeper and a completely revamped full-forward line but it scarcely mattered. It wasn't until the 62nd minute that they surpassed their 2019 final tally.

Meath began well and having won the toss pinned Dublin in their own half for the first two minutes and created a goal chance, but Cillian O'Sullivan hesitated. The ball was recycled, and Meath did score a point through Bryan Menton. But that was about as good as it got for the challengers.

Dublin turned on the turbo chargers as early as the 10th minute when Con O'Callaghan marked a Stephen Cluxton kick-out. But with open ground in front of him he opted to play on; the ball went through Niall Scully, then Brian Fenton before Dean Rock found the net.

By then Dublin were 1-3 to 0-2 ahead and as a contest, the game was essentially over. Meath did create another goal chance but again a fatal hesitation at the vital moment meant the chance was lost.

Predictably, Dublin exerted a full-court press on Mark Brennan's restarts and though Meath managed to win all but five of his 19 kick-outs, Dublin put the ball winner under so much sustained pressure that the ball often got turned over and Dublin were at their lethal best when counter-attacking at speed.

At the first water break it was 1-6 to 0-2 to Dublin and they hit the net for the second time in the 22nd minute when newcomers Sean Bugler and Robbie McDaid played a neat one-two after a sustained period of Dublin possession before Bugler found the net. Paddy Small had a busy first half, claiming three marks, converting two of them before being booked. He was replaced by Paul Mannion early in the second half.

Meath couldn't even get the basics right as they squandered the only two scorable frees they won in the half. But it was Dublin in cruise control at the interval, leading by 16 points - 2-12 to 0-2. By then all six Dublin forwards had scored from play.

As somebody remarked at the break, they're playing a different game compared to the rest of the teams - at least in Leinster. Brian Howard replaced Cooper at the break, which enabled McCarthy to switch to wing back, though it scarcely mattered.

Meath finally ended a 22-minute spell without a score when Thomas O'Reilly tapped over a free won by Donal Keoghan. Compared to the all-action first half the second was relatively tame as both ran their benches. A point-blank save from Stephen Cluxton denied Meath a goal in the 60th minute. The significance of the save was two-fold, it meant that the Dublin goalkeeper has kept a clean sheet in two successive Leinster campaigns.

Dublin recycled the ball and Ronan Jones was black carded after he hauled down Eric Lowndes. Ironically, Meath had their most productive spell immediately afterwards, hitting three points on the spin.

Dublin substitute Cormac Costello was then red carded after saying something to one of the officials and Dublin also had the final say on the scoreboard with Niall Scully forcing the ball over the line after Mark Brennan had parried a shot from Kevin McManamon.

Dean Rock was Dublin's top scorer with a 1-7 contribution, but really the All-Ireland champions were not seriously tested. Even in the second half when they operated in second gear they still won the half 1-9 to 0-7.

As the French writer John Baptiste Alphonse Karr put it 'the more things change, the more they remain the same'.

Surrounded by his Dublin teammates, captain Stephen Cluxton laid a wreath in front of the Bloody Sunday tribute on Hill 16 after he had received the Delaney Cup following the game.

Scorers - Dublin: D Rock 1-7 (5f, 1 '45), S Bugler 1-2, C Kilkenny 0-4, N Scully 1-1, P Small 0-3 (2m), C O'Callaghan 0-2, J Small, P Mannion (f) 0-1 each. Meath: J Morris 0-4 (f), T Reilly (f), C O'Sullivan, B Menton, J Scully, J Wallace (m) 0-1 each.

Dublin: S Cluxton; E Murchan, M Fitzsimons, D Byrne; J Cooper, J Small, R McDaid; B Fenton, J McCarthy; N Scully, C Kilkenny, S Bugler; P Small, C O'Callaghan, D Rock. Subs: B Howard for Cooper (h-t); P Mannion for P Small (42), E Lowndes for J Small (53), C Costello for O'Callaghan (58), K McManamon for Kilkenny (66).

Meath: M Brennan; R Ryan, D Toner; C McGill, S Lavin, D Keogan, S McEntee, B Menton, R Jones; M Costello, B McMahon, C O'Sullivan; J Morris, S Walsh, T Reilly. Subs: C Hickey for Toner, E Harkin for McGill both (43), E Devine for Costello (inj 46), J Scully for McMahon (51), J Wallace for O'Reilly (53).

Referee: D O'Mahoney (Tipperary).

