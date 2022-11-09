| 9.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Plenty of clubs around the country took a step back but Gowna didn’t’ – Fintan Reilly

Gowna manager Fintan Reilly celebrates with Conor Casey after winning the Cavan SFC title against Killygarry at Kingspan Breffni last month. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Gowna manager Fintan Reilly celebrates with Conor Casey after winning the Cavan SFC title against Killygarry at Kingspan Breffni last month. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Gowna manager Fintan Reilly celebrates with Conor Casey after winning the Cavan SFC title against Killygarry at Kingspan Breffni last month. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Gowna manager Fintan Reilly celebrates with Conor Casey after winning the Cavan SFC title against Killygarry at Kingspan Breffni last month. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Conor McKeon Twitter Email

Time was when footballers and hurlers had to be coaxed down from high stools in club bars and pubs to take part in provincial club championships.

A strictly temporary arrangement, their release was negotiated, with the assurance that the Guinness tap would still be there when they returned.

Most Watched

Privacy