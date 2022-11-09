‘Plenty of clubs around the country took a step back but Gowna didn’t’ – Fintan Reilly

Time was when footballers and hurlers had to be coaxed down from high stools in club bars and pubs to take part in provincial club championships.

A strictly temporary arrangement, their release was negotiated, with the assurance that the Guinness tap would still be there when they returned.

No more.

“It’s just a different way of life now for players,” says former Cavan goalkeeper and current co-manager of county champions Gowna, Fintan Reilly.

“It’s all training and recovery and pitch sessions and meetings. That’s just the way they do it. That’s how they’re programmed.

“As soon as a session is over, they automatically go into recovery mode.

“They have a different way of doing things. They’re asking, ‘what do I have to do to get myself right to train again?’

The culture change is, Reilly reasons, borne of necessity.

“There’s so much competition now. If you’re not fit to keep up, you just miss out. If you don’t do it, someone else will. And he’ll be the one that plays.”

Take Gowna.

A small village hemmed in on the Cavan/Longford border, this recent success marked their first senior county title in 20 years.

The quintessential ‘half parish’, Gowna endured the ascent of the other half, Mullinalaghta, to the status of national sensation, even appearing on The Late Late Show after ambushing Kilmacud Crokes in the 2018 Leinster senior club final.

Sweet enough already, Gowna’s win over Killygarry was almost sickly, given they botched last year’s final in a replay, the necessity for which they should have negated the first day.

“Boys knew themselves they had missed an opportunity,” Reilly recalls, “that they had a chance to go back. There was an awful lot of self-motivation from the lads themselves.”

Reilly, who won Cavan junior and intermediate titles as a player with his own club Redhills in 2005 and ’08, notes with detectable appreciation that the people of Gowna “live for their football”.

“Whether it’s the men’s team, the women’s team, underage teams. It meant so much for the people of Gowna to win a senior championship . . . but it means so much to them to win any football match.”

And yet, by the Wednesday after their county final win, the players were already fidgety. Some were enquiring when training would be cranking up again. Others had already stretched their legs and cleared their heads.

Job done. What’s next?

“County championships don’t come around very often,” Reilly notes. “They have to be celebrated. Boys have to let off steam. But by the time Wednesday comes around, boys are already tuned in. They’re wondering when we’re meeting up. The focus changes straight away.

“Deep down,” he adds, “players know themselves that they have a chance to better themselves.

“They’re ambitious. They train hard so they’re confident they can be successful. They’ve done the work. They embrace new challenges.

“They move up to the next level themselves. All it needs is a couple of leaders to set the tone. That has a knock-on effect the whole way down in a club.”

This is Reilly’s second year with Gowna, part of a two-man managerial arrangement with Dermot McCabe.

“I know Dermot a long time and we kind of got talking,” he recalls.

“At the time, he was involved with Cavan. We sat down and came up with a strategy that we thought would work and just took it from there.

“The potential was in Gowna. You have to give them serious credit. They have put a lot of emphasis on underage structures over the last couple of years.

“And that wasn’t just one individual. That was groups of people who had won championships with Gowna in the nineties and noughties. They put that emphasis on it.

“And that’s what they talk about up in Gowna. You have to keep it coming through.

“It’s not that there’s a big pick in Gowna, but credit to them, they’re after staying senior for the last 40 years.”

Reilly’s admiration for the club’s native resilience is clear.

They won six senior Cavan titles between 1994 and 2002, but equally, their capacity to remain and endure near the top during the leaner subsequent two decades is an achievement worth noting.

“Through everything that’s gone on in the world, emigration and recessions, they’ve stayed senior,” Reilly points out. “It’s a credit to them that they can keep producing players to do that.

“Plenty of other clubs throughout the country have had to take a step back to go forward. But Gowna didn’t. They kept plugging and got the players coming through the last few years. And there’s more coming. So it bodes well.”

Saturday brings them to a new frontier. Enniskillen.

Only a couple of their players have sampled provincial combat, and all told, it qualifies as an oddity that no Cavan club have won a senior Ulster title.

“Enniskillen took out Derrygonnelly,” Reilly points out. “They were in an Ulster final last year. Going to Brewster Park, we are really going to their home pitch. Where Ballybay went to the Athletic Grounds to play Cross’, we’re actually going to the lion’s den. Enniskillen are a good team. We know what’s ahead of us.”