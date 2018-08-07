'Players were getting letters and selectors were getting letters' - Tomás Ó Sé on 'poisonous' criticism in Kerry

Tomás Ó Sé has hit out at the 'poisonous' criticism directed at Eamonn Fitzmaurice during his time in charge of Kerry.

Fitzmaurice stepped down as Kerry manager last Saturday following a win over Kildare in their final Super 8s clash, which wasn't enough to keep the Kingdom in the championship following disappointing performances against Galway and Monaghan.

Kerry won six Munster titles, an All-Ireland and a National League crown during Fitzmaurice's six seasons in charge, but despite those honours he revealed after the Kildare game that he has receieved a box of critical letters during his time with Kerry.

Speaking on The Throw-In, Independent.ie's GAA podcast, Ó Sé condemned the abuse that Fitzmaurice has suffered and revealed that players and other memebers of the management team have been subjected to similiar vitriol.

"I was at the match the last day and there were a couple of thousand people out on the pitch afterwards and they are the fans, over 95% of them have their heart in the right place," Ó Sé said.

"But you have a platform now where every eejit has a voice and they can spit poison on social media. They can personally attack somebody. I know for a fact that players were getting letters and selectors were getting letters as well as Eamonn Fitzmaurice. It is poisonous."

Ó Sé added that although the treatment of Fitzmaurice has been unsavoury, the ex-Kerry manager made some mistakes during his tenure.

"It is not that now that Eamonn is gone that we back him to the hilt - there were mistakes made," Ó Sé said.

"I was disappointed that we weren't a heard team to score against. You always work with what you had and if you don't have men inside to go man-on-man, you have to cut your cloth to suit and I don't think we achieved that."

