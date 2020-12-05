Player ratings: The usual suspects shine as Dublin march on to sixth consecutive All-Ireland final

Robbie McDaid (left) and Dean Rock stood out as Dublin saw off Cavan in the All-Ireland semi-final. Photo by Dáire Brennan/Sportsfile

Here is how the Dublin and Cavan players rated in the All-Ireland champions 1-24 to 0-12 win in the semi-final in Croke Park.

Dublin

1. Stephen Cluxton 7

Not a solitary save to make – story of the night – and minimal leakage off his reliable restarts.

2. Michael Fitzsimons 8

Kept a tight leash on Conor Madden, who escaped his clutches for just one point, and involved in the build-up to Robbie McDaid’s goal.

3. David Byrne 7

Tracked Thomas Galligan from the start, and enjoyed a relatively trouble-free night.

19. Jonny Cooper 6

Conceivably could have been black-carded for a foul on Martin Reilly close to goal. Replaced on the three-quarter mark.

4. Eoin Murchan 6

Veered between wing-back and sweeper. A few trademark darts but no major bearing.

6. John Small 7

Full of energetic intent, both in his defensive duties and counter-attacking bursts, with a couple of wides thrown in.

7. Robbie McDaid 8

His first season as a regular, and moving rapidly into the All-Star equation. Enjoyed freedom of the flanks and chipped in with 1-2, while setting up an earlier goal chance for Niall Scully.

8. Brian Fenton 9

No if, buts or maybes: Man of the Match and potential Footballer of the Year… 0-4 after his brackets is becoming almost par for the course, but his eye-catching points merely embroidered the complete midfield display.

5. James McCarthy 7

Happy to play the lung-busting foil alongside Fenton, while negating the forward forays of Gearóid McKiernan.

10. Niall Scully 6

The ‘Synger’ man had been buzzing in the previous rounds, but less pivotal here. His one goal chance, late in the first half, was blocked.

11. Ciarán Kilkenny 8

Opened Dublin’s scoring account, albeit it took a while to hit his full stride. Got ever strong as the game progressed. His 0-4 included a mark and would have read 1-3 but for a goal-line deflection by Martin Reilly.

12. Seán Bugler 6

Plenty of honest effort minus the ball, and his turnover of Killian Clarke led to a Dean Rock point, but a subdued night by recent standards ended after 49 minutes.

13. Paddy Small 7

Was looking to take his man on from the get-go, and could claim three assists in the first quarter alone before adding his own brace, from play and a mark.

14. Con O’Callaghan 8

A force of nature, working savagely all over the pitch, making one eye-catching mark as the prelude to a Rock point, and chipping in with 0-4 from play.

15. Dean Rock 8

No man is better at finding that pocket of space on the left flank. By half-time he had 0-5 (four from play) while missing another three scoring attempts. Resurfaced with the selfless assist for McDaid’s goal.

SUBS

9. Brian Howard: Atoned for a couple of initial mistakes with a point and assist. 6

24. Philly McMahon: A lively 20-minute cameo, enough time to showcase his enduring aerial quality against Thomas Galligan… and miss a goal chance! 7

23. Paul Mannion: A quiet 15 minutes, scarcely enough to warrant a final recall. 5

20. Cormac Costello: Kicked the last point of the game. 6

17. Colm Basquel: Not on long enough to be rated.

CAVAN

1. Raymond Galligan 7

Some clever first-half kickouts but still lost five out of 16 before the break, a measure of the pressure that Dublin exert. Had no chance to stop McDaid’s goal.

4. Killian Clarke 5

A difficult evening chasing Dean Rock culminated in off-the-ball shenanigans that led to a 43rd minute yellow, and replaced soon after.

3. Pádraig Faulkner 6

Battled valiantly against daunting odds, but at least he managed one last-ditch intervention to deny Con O’Callaghan a likely goal.

9. Killian Brady 5

Started in the full-back line but, with Paddy Small on song, the first man called ashore at the first water break.

7. Luke Fortune 6

He wasn’t the most obvious source of defensive discomfort as Cavan laboured around the middle-third. Kicked a poor second-half wide.

6. Ciarán Brady 7

Cavan’s lightning rod of first half defiance, releasing James Smith for a point and then scoring a wonderful solo effort of his own.

2. Jason McLoughlin 6

The game got harder and harder for Cavan’s embattled defence, as McLoughlin will surely testify.

11. Gearóid McKiernan 6

Two soaring marks, one in either half off Galligan’s kickouts, were the high point of a testing night for the veteran. Kicked a free, missed another attempt from play.

24. James Smith 7

A key creative role in Cavan’s opening point from the throw-in, and went on to shoot 0-2 from play and another two wide. Can’t be faulted for effort.

5. Gerard Smith 6

Veered between the two ‘half’ lines, showed up well in the first half but found the going increasingly tough, summed up when turned over by a pair of voracious Dubs.

14. Chris Conroy 5

Kicked a free but minimal attacking impact before his replacement on the cusp of half-time.

12. Oisín Kiernan 7

Toiled away and was rewarded, in a fashion, when kicking two fine points off his favoured left boot.

10. Martin Reilly 8

Cavan’s best player, as evidenced not just by his 0-3 haul but by the fact he won a converted free and denied a Ciarán Kilkenny goal, at the expense of a point.

8. Thomas Galligan 5

A steep fall from his Ulster final heroics, although he did start brightly with a fine seventh minute point. Thereafter got little joy, especially off Philly McMahon when Cavan went long, and sent off in stoppage time for a second yellow.

13. Conor Madden 5

Turned away sharply from Mick Fitzsimons for a superb 43rd minute point – but that was about the only time he escaped the All Star’s vice-grip. Replaced late on.

SUBS

15. Conor Smith: First sub in but, after shooting two wides, was replaced himself. 5

22. Stephen Murray: A busy second half shift. 6

17. Niall Murray: Introduced for the struggling Killian Clarke, he made one eye-catching block but was then turned over for the goal. 6

26. Conor Brady: Introduced for the fourth quarter into a no-win situation. 5

18. Stephen Smith: Virtually no chance to make his mark. 5

Online Editors