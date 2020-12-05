Player ratings: The usual suspects shine as Dublin march on to sixth consecutive All-Ireland final

| 0.4°C Dublin
Here is how the Dublin and Cavan players rated in the All-Ireland champions 1-24 to 0-12 win in the semi-final in Croke Park.
Dublin
1. Stephen Cluxton 7
Not a solitary save to make – story of the night – and minimal leakage off his reliable restarts.
2. Michael Fitzsimons 8
Kept a tight leash on Conor Madden, who escaped his clutches for just one point, and involved in the build-up to Robbie McDaid’s goal.
3. David Byrne 7
Tracked Thomas Galligan from the start, and enjoyed a relatively trouble-free night.
19. Jonny Cooper 6
Conceivably could have been black-carded for a foul on Martin Reilly close to goal. Replaced on the three-quarter mark.
4. Eoin Murchan 6
Veered between wing-back and sweeper. A few trademark darts but no major bearing.
6. John Small 7
Full of energetic intent, both in his defensive duties and counter-attacking bursts, with a couple of wides thrown in.
7. Robbie McDaid 8
His first season as a regular, and moving rapidly into the All-Star equation. Enjoyed freedom of the flanks and chipped in with 1-2, while setting up an earlier goal chance for Niall Scully.
8. Brian Fenton 9
No if, buts or maybes: Man of the Match and potential Footballer of the Year… 0-4 after his brackets is becoming almost par for the course, but his eye-catching points merely embroidered the complete midfield display.
5. James McCarthy 7
Happy to play the lung-busting foil alongside Fenton, while negating the forward forays of Gearóid McKiernan.
10. Niall Scully 6
The ‘Synger’ man had been buzzing in the previous rounds, but less pivotal here. His one goal chance, late in the first half, was blocked.
11. Ciarán Kilkenny 8
Opened Dublin’s scoring account, albeit it took a while to hit his full stride. Got ever strong as the game progressed. His 0-4 included a mark and would have read 1-3 but for a goal-line deflection by Martin Reilly.
12. Seán Bugler 6
Plenty of honest effort minus the ball, and his turnover of Killian Clarke led to a Dean Rock point, but a subdued night by recent standards ended after 49 minutes.
13. Paddy Small 7
Was looking to take his man on from the get-go, and could claim three assists in the first quarter alone before adding his own brace, from play and a mark.
14. Con O’Callaghan 8
A force of nature, working savagely all over the pitch, making one eye-catching mark as the prelude to a Rock point, and chipping in with 0-4 from play.
15. Dean Rock 8
No man is better at finding that pocket of space on the left flank. By half-time he had 0-5 (four from play) while missing another three scoring attempts. Resurfaced with the selfless assist for McDaid’s goal.
SUBS
9. Brian Howard: Atoned for a couple of initial mistakes with a point and assist. 6
24. Philly McMahon: A lively 20-minute cameo, enough time to showcase his enduring aerial quality against Thomas Galligan… and miss a goal chance! 7
23. Paul Mannion: A quiet 15 minutes, scarcely enough to warrant a final recall. 5
20. Cormac Costello: Kicked the last point of the game. 6
17. Colm Basquel: Not on long enough to be rated.
CAVAN
1. Raymond Galligan 7
Some clever first-half kickouts but still lost five out of 16 before the break, a measure of the pressure that Dublin exert. Had no chance to stop McDaid’s goal.
4. Killian Clarke 5
A difficult evening chasing Dean Rock culminated in off-the-ball shenanigans that led to a 43rd minute yellow, and replaced soon after.
3. Pádraig Faulkner 6
Battled valiantly against daunting odds, but at least he managed one last-ditch intervention to deny Con O’Callaghan a likely goal.
9. Killian Brady 5
Started in the full-back line but, with Paddy Small on song, the first man called ashore at the first water break.
7. Luke Fortune 6
He wasn’t the most obvious source of defensive discomfort as Cavan laboured around the middle-third. Kicked a poor second-half wide.
6. Ciarán Brady 7
Cavan’s lightning rod of first half defiance, releasing James Smith for a point and then scoring a wonderful solo effort of his own.
2. Jason McLoughlin 6
The game got harder and harder for Cavan’s embattled defence, as McLoughlin will surely testify.
11. Gearóid McKiernan 6
Two soaring marks, one in either half off Galligan’s kickouts, were the high point of a testing night for the veteran. Kicked a free, missed another attempt from play.
24. James Smith 7
A key creative role in Cavan’s opening point from the throw-in, and went on to shoot 0-2 from play and another two wide. Can’t be faulted for effort.
5. Gerard Smith 6
Veered between the two ‘half’ lines, showed up well in the first half but found the going increasingly tough, summed up when turned over by a pair of voracious Dubs.
14. Chris Conroy 5
Kicked a free but minimal attacking impact before his replacement on the cusp of half-time.
12. Oisín Kiernan 7
Toiled away and was rewarded, in a fashion, when kicking two fine points off his favoured left boot.
10. Martin Reilly 8
Cavan’s best player, as evidenced not just by his 0-3 haul but by the fact he won a converted free and denied a Ciarán Kilkenny goal, at the expense of a point.
8. Thomas Galligan 5
A steep fall from his Ulster final heroics, although he did start brightly with a fine seventh minute point. Thereafter got little joy, especially off Philly McMahon when Cavan went long, and sent off in stoppage time for a second yellow.
13. Conor Madden 5
Turned away sharply from Mick Fitzsimons for a superb 43rd minute point – but that was about the only time he escaped the All Star’s vice-grip. Replaced late on.
SUBS
15. Conor Smith: First sub in but, after shooting two wides, was replaced himself. 5
22. Stephen Murray: A busy second half shift. 6
17. Niall Murray: Introduced for the struggling Killian Clarke, he made one eye-catching block but was then turned over for the goal. 6
26. Conor Brady: Introduced for the fourth quarter into a no-win situation. 5
18. Stephen Smith: Virtually no chance to make his mark. 5
Online Editors