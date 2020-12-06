Player ratings: Superb tally of 4-9 makes Cillian O'Connor man of the match on record day for scoring

Cillian O'Connor of Mayo scores his side's first goal during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final against Tipperary. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Here is how the Mayo and Tipperary players rated in the Green and Red's All-Ireland semi-final win in Croke Park.

MAYO

David Clarke

Vastly experienced, Clarke (37) made a number of important early saves and his handling under high balls was assured. Kick outs will come under greater scrutiny against Dublin. Rating: 8.

Oisin Mullin

In his first year, and still developing, comfortable on the ball when Mayo are starting attacks from deep. Some early problems from Colman Kennedy but settled well. Rating: 7

Chris Barrett

A tenacious marker but exposed under a high ball in the first half that should have resulted in a goal for Conor Sweeney. Held Sweeney scoreless before being hauled ashore after 47 minutes. Rating: 7

Lee Keegan

Four time All Star, now 31, he was outfoxed by Michael Quinlivan early on but the goal chance went to waste. Improved as the game went on but looks uncomfortable defending close to goal. Rating: 7.

Patrick Durcan

One of Mayo’s finest all-rounders, pressed forward from the start and demonstrated the usual versatility. Kicked a first half point had a few efforts drop short. Rating: 7

Stephen Coen

Coen picked up Colin O’Riordan and was focused on keeping a reins on one of Tipp’s key figures. Will need to improve for Dublin like all his defensive colleagues. Rating: 7

Eoghan McLaughlin

More of the new blood, only 20, he has nailed a regular spot. Strong runs and energy, booked before being substituted. Rating: 8.

Conor Loftus

He has made a fruitful career switch to midfield from attack. Age 24, now finding a settled place. Slow to start but strong second half. Rating: 8

Matthew Ruane

Has built on last year’s emergence and broadened Mayo’s options. Settled quicker than Loftus and pushed forward whenever he could. Stiffer challenge ahead. Rating: 8

Kevin McLoughlin

Four All-Ireland final appearances and rarely lets Mayo down. A county medal winner with Knockmore this year, involved in much of Mayo’s scores including delivery for fifth goal. Rating: 9.

Ryan O’Donoghue

Taken off at half time in the Connacht final and didn’t finish this but had a good match, winning free for the first Mayo score. Rating: 7.

Diarmuid O’Connor

Exceptional match until wheeled off presumably for rest. Worked selflessly all over the field, almost denying Tipp’s first goal and scoring one himself. Rating: 9.

Tommy Conroy

A great addition to the Mayo attack, offering something new, speedy and direct. Scored 0-4 and had a hand in a few more scores including the first goal. Rating: 9.

Aidan O’Shea

Operated at times near goal but started in the middle and worked all over the field. Strong honest display and showed really quick hands for Mayo’s second goal. Rating: 8.

Cillian O’Connor

Incredible scoring performance with 4-9, 4-3 from play, earning himself the least disputed man of the match award of the 2020 championship. Rating: 9.

Subs:

Jordan Flynn

The Crossmolina player, another of the newcomers, replaced Diarmuid O’Connor, with his team 17 points ahead. Industrious and willing but operating in a pressure vacuum. Rating: 7

Padraig O’Hora

Replaced Barrett in the 47th minute. Made a good block to deny Tipp a goal from Philip Austin but less vigilant for Conor Sweeney’s goal late on. Rating: 7.

Michael Plunkett

Came on for McLaughlin in the 54th minute, when the game wasn’t at a high intensity pitch. Had a point attempt that came off the post. Rating: 7.

Tom Parsons

Sent on for O’Donoghue in the 55th minute, bringing added experience to the middle third of the field. Sensible and unspectacular contributions. Rating: 7.

Darren Coen

Took over in the 66th minute from top scorer Cillian O’Connor and while unable to replicate O’Connor’s total he kicked two classy scores from similar angles late on. Rating: 8.

TIPPERARY

Evan Comerford

Difficult day after his clean sheet in the Munster final. Beaten five times and might have done better for Diarmuid O’Connor’s goal before half time. Rating: 6

Alan Campbell

Playing in the championship since 2012 and marked Brian Hurley well in the Munster final but struggled on Conroy. Booked for tackle on O’Shea. Rating: 5

Jimmy Feehan

The dairy farmer from Killenaule who was up early milking cows the morning after the Munster final fought valiantly on O’Shea in a defence under severe pressure. Rating: 7

Colm O’Shaughnessy

The Ardfinnan man had a long day between trying to subdue O’Connor and at times Conroy. Tipp were struggling throughout in the corner back positions. Rating: 5

Bill Maher

Experienced and spirited player but struggled. Booked for a foul on Conroy, made a block on a goal attempt by Ruane and was caught out of position for the last Mayo goal. Rating: 6.

Kevin Fahey

Missed out on Tipp’s last All-Ireland semi final appearance four years ago, a fine player but frequently on the back foot. Kicked a good point and never stopped trying. Rating: 7.

Robbie Kiely

Long time servant, he was black carded against Mayo in 2016. Lasted longer this time but found the going hard before being replaced in the 54th minute. Rating: 6.

Steven O’Brien

Rejoined the footballers after two years with the hurlers in 2018, so missed the Mayo game in ’16. Tried hard in a losing battle. Rating: 7.

Liam Casey

Abandoned travel plans for 2020 due to covid-19. Tough day with a loose pass leading to the third Mayo goal. Taken off at half time. Rating: 4.

Colin O’Riordan

Will always treasure his Munster medal, but he couldn’t wield the same influence as he did in the provincial final. Early and late points, kept trying. Rating: 7.

Michael Quinlivan

After four points in the Munster final, this was a poor day by his standards. Should have goaled early on and struggled from there, marked by Keegan. Didn’t score. Rating: 6.

Conal Kennedy

Only second year in the senior squad and youngest of the three brothers, he showed his ability in the air at times but had limited impact overall. Rating: 7.

Brian Fox

Veteran at 32, who made his debut in 2009, he showed signs of fatigue and was taken off at half time. Took his goal really well. Rating: 7.

Conor Sweeney

Man of the match in the Munster final the captain scored a brilliant late goal and was excellent on frees. Should have goaled from first half chance. Rating: 8.

Colman Kennedy

Scorer of the goal that shocked Dublin in the 2011 minor All-Ireland final he roamed out the field and started well but faded. Rating: 7.

Subs:

Philip Austin

Created a goal chance, which was foiled by O’Hora’s diving block, he made some useful contributions when introduced for Fox at half time. Rating: 7.

Emmet Moloney

The Drom & Inch player went on for the second half in place of midfielder Liam Casey and was busy and game but on a mission of damage limitation. Rating: 7.

Paudie Feehan

Came on for Kiely 20 minutes into the second half and scored a fine goal as Tipp tried to restore some pride. Rating: 7.

Daire Brennan

When Jimmy Feehan was called ashore Brennan got a run for the final 15 minutes. Not enough time to make a significant impact. Rating: 6.

Liam Boland

The Moyle Rovers player was a 56th minute replacement for Colman Kennedy and had a late goal chance but put the ball wide of the target. Rating: 6.

