Player ratings: How Dublin and Monaghan rated in today’s semi-final

DUBLIN

Had a collector’s item hairy moment in the first half when spilling a ball out for a 45. Otherwise he was his usual unflappable self and delivered a 13th consecutive clean sheet.

EOIN MURCHAN 7

Didn’t see much of the line breaks he’s capable of but Murchan rarely has a bad day for Dublin.

MICHAEL FITZSIMONS 8

It’s 12 years since he tracked Colm ‘Gooch’ Cooper in the 2011 All-Ireland final and was tasked with Conor McManus here. Brilliant block on Ryan McAnespie goal effort. Mr Consistent.

DAVID BYRNE 7

Has more celebrated team mates but always dependable part of a stingy Dublin rearguard. Rarely out of position.

JAMES MCCARTHY 7

Was always unlikely to deliver the heroics he did against Mayo but did the nuts and bolts. Can count himself unlucky to be booked.

JOHN SMALL 6

Was booked in the second half but typically unfussy and tidy. Always up for the battle and sets the tone for Dublin.

LEE GANNON 7

Chose his moment to steal forward for an important point in the second half. Coming along nicely for Dublin.

BRIAN FENTON 7

Stood up when the game was in the melting pot and delivered two important points as well as an eye of the needle pass for Mannion’s first half mark.

BRIAN HOWARD 6

Named at midfield but spent most of his time in the half back line. Made a couple of important interventions in the second half.

PAUL MANNION 7

Has a celebrated left foot that delivered two points but tracked and tackled diligently in an, at time, chaotic middle third.

PADDY SMALL 6

Kicked a nice point in the first half and got through plenty of work. Replaced by O’Dell.

NIALL SCULLY 5

Black carded in the 16th minute for a trip on Conor McCarthy and was subbed off immediately on his return with Dublin management not willing to take any risks on further censure.

CORMAC COSTELLO 8

He’s been part of the support act for chunks of his Dublin career but was very much the main man here in attack from both frees and play. Man of the match.

CON O’CALLAGHAN 8

Wasn’t having a vintage summer by his own lofty standards but showed flashes of his best particularly in the second half. Could be timing his run perfectly.

COLM BASQUEL 6

He’d hit 5-16 in his best championship to date here but couldn’t get into the game and was subbed off early in the second half for McCaffrey.

SUBS: Ciaran Kilkenny 6 for Niall Scully (29), Jack McCaffrey 7 for Basquel (44), Lorcan O’Dell 6 for Paddy Small (63), Dean Rock for Mannion (69), Tom Lahiff for Costello (72)

Monaghan goalkeeper Rory Beggan is tackled by Dublin players Con O'Callaghan, left, and Paul Mannion. Photo: Sportsfile

MONAGHAN

RORY BEGGAN 8

Handled plenty of ball and gave Dublin a headache when they tried to apply kick-out pressure. Nailed three important 45s.

CONOR BOYLE 6

Was tracking in-form Cormac Costello for periods but was part of a solid defensive effort.

KIERAN DUFFY 7

Important leader for Monaghan’s defence which did well for large periods before Dublin pulled away.

RYAN WYLIE 7

That just three Dublin players scored in the first half tells how well Monaghan were doing in defence, and Wylie was a key part of that.

KARL O’CONNELL 7

Couldn’t deliver the line breaks that have seen him put down a brilliant summer for Monaghan. Will still be high on All-Star selectors’ lists.

DARREN HUGHES 7

Solid and dependable as ever for Monaghan. Usually makes the right decision in possession.

CONOR McCARTHY 7

Hit the post in the first half but play was pulled back for a free. Didn’t get much sight of goal otherwise.

KIERAN HUGHES 6

Perhaps a surprise inclusion from the start. Was close to taking a couple of long deliveries when stationed near the Dublin goal.

KILLIAN LAVELLE 7

Tried to impose himself on the game and felt aggrieved a couple of first-half calls went against him.

​STEPHEN O’HANLON 7

His incredible speed saw him threaten to get behind the Dublin cover. Landed a nice point in the first half.

​MÍCHEÁL BANNIGAN 6

The only Monaghan player to have started and scored in every championship game, and he maintained that record.

​RYAN McANESPIE 7

Might have passed to O’Hanlon when through on goal in the first half but conjured a point from nothing in the second half.

​CONOR McMANUS 7

First start since the Ulster SFC game with Derry. Led the Monaghan charge in the second half when operating further out.

​GARY MOHAN 7

Landed a beautiful long-range point in the first half and did well when in the illustrious company of Brian Fenton.

​DESSIE WARD 6

Another who didn’t have the impact he wanted. One of his last acts was a rushed left-footed point attempt that fell well short of its target.

​SUBS: Karl Gallagher 6 for Ward (45), Jack McCarron 6 for Kieran Hughes (46), Colm Lennon for Darren Hughes (BS 51-54), Ryan O’Toole 6 for Boyle (60), Sean Jones for McAnespie (66), Colm Lennon for Lavelle (69)