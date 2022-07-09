Player ratings: Damien Comer the star man as Galway power past Derry

Damien Comer scored two second half goals for Galway. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Here is how the players rated in Galway's All-Ireland semi-final win against Derry.

Galway

Conor Gleeson - Not the nightmare of the quarter-final for the goalkeeper, but then Gleeson wasn’t often put under any pressure by the Derry attack. 6

Liam Silke - Had a few dodgy moments with the speed of Niall Loughlin, but settled to his task and marked tightly all through the 70 minutes. 7

Sean Kelly - Solid at full-back for Galway, with plenty of help from his team-mates. And Kelly always willing to get forward to help the attack. 7

Jack Glynn - Steady at corner-back, where he gave his men very little space and time. It was a real team effort by the Galway backs all evening. 8

Dylan McHugh - Again, it was about the collective for the Galway backs who held Derry to a shockingly poor total in an All-Ireland semi-final. McHugh did his bit. 7

John Daly - He covered some ground in Croke Park. Got forward to help the attack, but Daly was always back at his post when really needed. 7

Kieran Molloy - The wing-back had a fine match, getting in a vital first-half block when a Derry goal might have changed the complexion of the whole match. Worked hard all through. 8

Paul Conroy - The midfielder was quieter than usual this season, but then Conor Glass was not prominent for Derry and Galway would have been happy with that trade-off. 7

Cillian McDaid - Again, the game seemed to pass him by a bit as Derry denied McDaid the space to operate around midfield and the ‘40’. He would have wanted to impose himself more. 6

Patrick Kelly - Worked hard for Galway all through, running up and down to mark Derry runners. And Kelly held the ball when Galway needed it held. 6

Matthew Tierney - Like McDaid, this game often passed him by because of Derry’s set-up. But Tierney was a danger on the rare occasions he got on the ball. 6

Johnny Heaney - Not seen on the ball at all in the first half, Heaney got into the game more in the second period and won a fair bit of possession for his team. 7

Rob Finnerty - Not obvious that often from corner-forward, but Finnerty was about work-rate rather than scoring as Galway had to work hard for victory at times. 6

Damien Comer - Two vital first-half points from the big full-forward kept Galway in the game. And then he got the brace of goals that set his team on their way to the big day. 9

Shane Walsh - Cometh the hour, when Galway needed him most, Walsh kicked the frees that put his county into the All-Ireland Final. Tightly marked otherwise by the Derry back. 8

Subs - Finnian O’Laoi for Heaney, worked hard and carried well when his team needed it. 6

Dessie Conneely for Walsh and Billy Mannion for Comer, not on long enough.

Derry

Odhran Lynch - His ‘excursions’ were presumably ordered as a tactical ploy. But Lynch didn’t deserve to be as exposed as he was in the second half. 4

Chrissy McKaigue - Enhanced his reputation as one of the best man-markers in the game, holding Shane Walsh as well as anyone could. Had a fine match. 8

Brendan Rogers - A jewel amid the dross for Derry. Rogers is a superb footballer who did his best here and will surely win an All-Star later in 2022. 8

Conor McCluskey - Covered some ground on speedy surges forward in the second half as Derry attacked. But nothing much came of his many efforts. 6

Conor Doherty - The wing-back didn’t reach the level of some of his Ulster displays. Doherty couldn’t turn back the Galway tide in the second half 5

Gareth McKinless - And it was the same for McKinless, so prominent up north all through, but not able to impose himself at all on this contest. 6

Padraig McGrogan - Not the factor he has been so far this year either. McGrogan never got going in any way to influence the 70 minutes of action. 4

Conor Glass - Derry needed a big, big game from the Glen man if they were going to win. Hard as he tried, it just didn’t happen for him on the biggest day. 6

Niall Toner - A late replacement in the team, Toner worked hard and carried a lot of ball, but there was no end product. It was Derry’s story all game. 5

Paul Cassidy - Coltish in his running style, but was part of a half-forward line that did not register a single score in the match. That won’t get it done. 5

Shea Downey - Struggled for traction in the contest and the Lavey man was one of the first taken off as Derry tried to find a pulse in their team. 4

Ethan Doherty - Another player who never got into the match, never seemed to be on the ball. Doherty ran up and down, but to no great result. 5

Benny Heron - Sadly, the corner-forward never got going at all on what should have been a great evening for him after such long service to Derry football. 4

Shane McGuigan - McGuigan was the one shining light in the Derry attack, who did cause a resolute Galway defence a bit of bother here and there. 6

Niall Loughlin - His speed was a factor early on. But, like so many Derry players, he was marked absent when the Galway gale blew in the second half. 5

Subs - Lachlan Murray for Toner. Got a goal to put a gloss on the scoreboard 5

Emmet Bradley for Toner, made little impact 5

Ben McCarron for Heron, never got on the ball. 5