Dublin have been crowned All-Ireland SFC champions for a fifth year in-a-row after beating Kerry by six points. Here's how both teams rated.

Player ratings: Cluxton and Murchan shine in galaxy of star performances for Dubs

DUBLIN

Stephen Cluxton: Took what Kerry gave him on the kick-outs before hitting a couple of beautiful long-ones. One cracking second half stop. 8

David Byrne: Played really well, even coming forward to score a point. Worked hard all through the match. 7

Michael Fitzsimons: Given the job of doing as best as he could on Clifford. At times he struggled - but then who wouldn't. 7

Jonny Cooper: Dublin’s spare man at the back so he roamed forward a lot during the match. 8

Eoin Murchan: A late change in the Dublin half-back line, he brought more serious speed to the contest. And what a goal that was! 8

John Small: Stuggled at the heart of the Dublin defence at times with Kerrymen running at him. 7

Jack McCaffrey: Kerry weren’t going to let him run loose this time around. Always had two men on him. 6

Brian Fenton: Much more involved last night than he had been in the drawn tie. 7

James McCarthy: Moved to midfield and broke a lot of ball away from his Kerry counterparts. Massive workrate from McCarthy. 8

Niall Scully: Always looking for the ball and showing for a pass. But didn’t get a lot of the ball. 6

Ciaran Kilkenny: Another player who did a lot more than in the last day. Always on the ball. 8

Brian Howard: Worked hard all through as a link man between Dublin’s defence and attack. 8

Paul Mannion: Scored a few beautiful points and always threatned the Kerry defence. 7

Con O’Callaghan: So close so many times to getting in on goal. A brilliant target man. 8

Dean Rock: A curiously quiet match for Dublin’s chief score-taker. But he nailed the last '45'. 7

Subs

Diarmuid Connolly: One sumptous pass, but too often he tried the dramatic. 6

Philly McMahon: Brought on to mark Tommy Walsh and did a decent job. 7

Cormac Costello, Kevin McManamon and Michael Darragh Macauley: Not on long enough for a mark

KERRY

Shane Ryan: Never very ambitious with his kick-outs, but he did pull down a few Dublin efforts for points. 6

Jason Foley: Found a quiet Dean Rock an easier opponent than some of the players he has faced this year. 7

Tadhg Morley: Had to fight for everything with a bullish opponent in Con O’Callaghan. 6

Tom O’Sullivan: Tigerish defending from O’Sullivan as usual, but he found Mannion much more of a handful yesterday. 7

Paul Murphy: Used as the sweeper, but Dublin were able to get around him a bit too easily. 6

Gavin Crowley: Had a rare old battle with Ciaran Kilkenny who was Dublin’s ‘quarterback’. 6

Brian O’Beaglaoich: Didn’t get into the game as he did the last day. One of the first taken off. 6

David Moran: Won a fair amount of ball around the middle. But not the massive figure of the drawn tie. 6

Jack Barry: Got on the ball a lot, but didn’t manage to neutralise Fenton this time. 6

Diarmuid O’Connor: A late introduction to the team, O’Connor put in a hard shift of running. 6

Sean O’Shea: Excellent for Kerry as he roamed up and down the pitch. Dublin never got his measure. 8

Stephen O’Brien: Tried to break down the Dublin defence, had one great chance for a first half goal. 7

David Clifford: Superb in the first half as he tormented Mick Fitzsimons this time. But faded out of it in the second. 7

Paul Geaney: Much more obvious in open play than a fortnight ago, but couldn’t get the scores. 7

Adrian Spillane: Used by Kerry to track back and leave space for their other forwards to work in. 6

Subs

Gavin White: Worked hard to try and push Kerry forward in the second half. 7

Tommy Walsh: Couldn’t make the impact he did the last day. 7

Killian Spillane: As with Tommy Walsh, he couldn’t pull off the same trick twice. 8

