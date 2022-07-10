Player ratings: Clifford brothers and match-winner O’Shea pick of Kingdom bunch in epic victory over Dublin

Kerry players, left to right, Paudie Clifford, Seán O'Shea, Tadhg Morley, and Dara Moynihan, celebrate after the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final win over Dublin. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile
David Clifford of Kerry celebrates after the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final win over Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
DAVID CLIFFORD 8
Six points, four from play, but faded as the game went on and didn’t seem to be moving at 100 per cent at the end.
PAUL GEANEY 5
Kicked Kerry’s only wide of the first half and gave away two careless turnovers. May come under pressure for a final spot.
SUBSTITUTES
Dara Moynihan (6) was the only Kerry sub to score. Killian Spillane (5) kicked one wide while Adrian Spillane (5) gave a bad ball away. Paul Murphy and Joe O’Connor were also added to the mix but both were peripheral.
Ciarán Kilkenny of Dublin in action against Kerry players, from left, Graham O'Sullivan, Brian Ó Beaglaíoch, Gavin White and Paudie Clifford. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
CIARÁN KILKENNY 8
Came alive in the second half, in Dublin’s time of greatest need. Scored 0-3 and demanded the ball despite being under extreme pressure from all sides.
CORMAC COSTELLO 6
The finish was out of this world and turned the game but two wides in the first half at important moments might have lessened Dublin’s workload in the second.
DEAN ROCK 5
Kicked three of four frees but offered little from play. Couple of questionable high balls kicked into him in the second half.
LORCAN O’DELL 5
Harshly blown for the penalty, when he was caught the wrong side of Gavin White and made a legitimate challenge on the ball, albeit from behind.
SUBSTITUTES:
Paddy Small (7), who scored 0-2 (1m) and Davy Byrne (7) were the pick of the Dublin subs. Niall Scully (6) kicked one late wide while Seán McMahon (5) and Cian Murphy (not long on to be rated) came on in defence.