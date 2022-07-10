Player ratings: Clifford brothers and match-winner O’Shea pick of Kingdom bunch in epic victory over Dublin

Kerry players, left to right, Paudie Clifford, Seán O'Shea, Tadhg Morley, and Dara Moynihan, celebrate after the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final win over Dublin. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Here is how the players rated in Kerry's and Dublin’s thrilling All-Ireland semi-final.

KERRY

SHANE RYAN 7

No blame for Cormac Costello’s goal. Solid under the high ball and never felt under pressure on his kick-outs, save for a couple of loose long-range ones.

GRAHAM O’SULLIVAN 7

Received a batch of short kick-outs in the first half but was barely noticeable otherwise. No bad thing for a corner back.

JASON FOLEY 7

Solid. Kerry’s increasingly impressive full-back was well protected from those in front but Dean Rock never caused him any issues.

TOM O’SULLIVAN 7

Scored his seventh point of this year’s championship early on. Buzzed up and down the line and kept Cormac Costello under wraps.

BRIAN Ó BEAGLAÍOCH 7

Broke even. Won his first half battle with Ciarán Kilkenny but lost the second. Played with the sort of fire Kerry have lacked in their recent championship defeats.

TADHG MORLEY 7

It was a collective effort, but Morley led the pack of Kerry defenders who congregated en masse between the ’21 and ’45 and repelled repeated Dublin attacks.

GAVIN WHITE 6

Made one great block on Tom Lahiff and won the penalty. Badly injured coming off and looks a doubt now for the final.

DAVID MORAN 6

Lasted 51 minutes. Pumped in the long diagonal pass that led to Kerry’s goal but also, gave the ball away for Dublin’s.

DIARMUID O’CONNOR 6

Missed a prime chance to put Kerry two clear at the end but dropped it into Evan Comerford’s hands. Booked after 49 minutes.

JACK BARRY 7

Was blown for one off-the-ball foul on Brian Fenton but ghosted his man around Croke Park on a day when Fenton had limited influence.

Seán O'Shea of Kerry kicks his side's winning point. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Whatsapp Seán O'Shea of Kerry kicks his side's winning point. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

SEÁN O’SHEA 8

Went out of the game in the second half and struck his penalty horrendously but what a way to win a game. One of the greatest kicks seen in Croke Park.

STEPHEN O’BRIEN 5

James McCarthy threatened to run riot and erred badly in picking up Clifford’s low pass off the ground at the start of the second half.

Lee Gannon of Dublin in action against Paudie Clifford of Kerry. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Whatsapp Lee Gannon of Dublin in action against Paudie Clifford of Kerry. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

PAUDIE CLIFFORD 8

Came alive after a slow start. Kicked two crucial second half points off the left wing and won a couple of important kick outs.

David Clifford of Kerry celebrates after the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final win over Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Whatsapp David Clifford of Kerry celebrates after the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final win over Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

DAVID CLIFFORD 8

Six points, four from play, but faded as the game went on and didn’t seem to be moving at 100 per cent at the end.

PAUL GEANEY 5

Kicked Kerry’s only wide of the first half and gave away two careless turnovers. May come under pressure for a final spot.

SUBSTITUTES

Dara Moynihan (6) was the only Kerry sub to score. Killian Spillane (5) kicked one wide while Adrian Spillane (5) gave a bad ball away. Paul Murphy and Joe O’Connor were also added to the mix but both were peripheral.

DUBLIN

EVAN COMERFORD 7

Saved a penalty and got a nice boot in the head for his troubles. Never came under any real pressure on his kick-out.

EOIN MURCHAN 7

In the wars. Went off with what looked a hamstring injury but completely dominated an in-form Paul Geaney for 40 minutes before that.

MICK FITZSIMONS 6

Took on water in the first half in David Clifford’s company but won a couple of big balls at crucial stages in the second half.

LEE GANNON 7

Got forward and kicked a now customary point and quietened Seán O’Shea for a spell in the second half.

JOHN SMALL 6

Kicked an excellent point but Dublin suffered for his needless black card and he found space hard to come by in the second half.

JONNY COOPER 7

Lasted as long as he could. Carried the ball well in the first half, when he managed to get loose to collect short kick-outs.

A dejected James McCarthy of Dublin leaves the field after the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final defeat to Kerry. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Whatsapp A dejected James McCarthy of Dublin leaves the field after the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final defeat to Kerry. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

JAMES MCCARTHY 8

Heroism comes in many forms and the Dublin captain displayed most of them yesterday. Looked a broken man at the final whistle.

BRIAN FENTON 6

Kicked a point and had a couple of assists but never exerted his usual influence, albeit in a claustrophobic middle third.

TOM LAHIFF 5

Turned over on a couple of occasions and didn’t get the chance to put David Moran on the back foot, as Dublin surely intended.

SEÁN BUGLER 6

Peripheral on a day when Kerry did exceptionally well to close down and shut out the space for scoring chances in front of their ‘D’.

BRIAN HOWARD 7

Played as Dublin’s ‘plus one’ in the first half, when his sidestep bought them a yard of room. Kicked one point and had one wide.

Ciarán Kilkenny of Dublin in action against Kerry players, from left, Graham O'Sullivan, Brian Ó Beaglaíoch, Gavin White and Paudie Clifford. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Whatsapp Ciarán Kilkenny of Dublin in action against Kerry players, from left, Graham O'Sullivan, Brian Ó Beaglaíoch, Gavin White and Paudie Clifford. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

CIARÁN KILKENNY 8

Came alive in the second half, in Dublin’s time of greatest need. Scored 0-3 and demanded the ball despite being under extreme pressure from all sides.

CORMAC COSTELLO 6

The finish was out of this world and turned the game but two wides in the first half at important moments might have lessened Dublin’s workload in the second.

DEAN ROCK 5

Kicked three of four frees but offered little from play. Couple of questionable high balls kicked into him in the second half.

LORCAN O’DELL 5

Harshly blown for the penalty, when he was caught the wrong side of Gavin White and made a legitimate challenge on the ball, albeit from behind.

SUBSTITUTES:

Paddy Small (7), who scored 0-2 (1m) and Davy Byrne (7) were the pick of the Dublin subs. Niall Scully (6) kicked one late wide while Seán McMahon (5) and Cian Murphy (not long on to be rated) came on in defence.