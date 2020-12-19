Player ratings: Ciarán Kilkenny our man of the match as Dublin's remarkable All-Ireland run continues

Dean Rock, left, and Ciarán Kilkenny of Dublin lift the Sam Maguire Cup. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Ciarán Kilkenny … 8
A compelling shout for Man of the Match – and Footballer of the Year. Again, as with many others, not foot-perfect (he had two first half wides) but he kept running hard at Mayo’s defence and was rewarded with 0-3.
Dean Rock … 7
Twelve seconds in and he had already found the net, in trademark ‘Deano’ fashion. Not hugely involved in open play, but nailed his four frees.
SUBS …
Brian Howard (7) came on for the second half with a point to prove, and emerged as a huge presence, winning primary and dirty ball and landing a sweet outside-of-the-boot point. Paul Mannion (7) missed his first chance but nailed a testing free. Colm Basquel (7) was busy but shot a wide. Cormac Costello and Philly McMahon appeared in stoppage time.
Oisín Mullin of Mayo is tackled by Brian Fenton of Dublin during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Oisin Mullin… 8
Con O'Callaghan caused a lot of trouble inside but further outfield Mullin was master of this head-to-head, winning three Dublin kick-outs and fisting a point in the first half. The best of Mayo's newcomers.
Eoghan McLaughlin … 5
Struggled in Niall Scully's company and made mistakes in possession, particularly when James Carr put him through in the second half.
Diarmuid O'Connor … 7
The Brian Fenton foil and for much of the first half it worked. Some of his best work was defensive, a first half block on O'Callaghan and turnover on John Small.
Matthew Ruane… 6
Honest effort that took him from end to end through but flagged in the last quarter, like so many of his colleagues as Brian Howard and Brian Fenton took control in the middle.
Kevin McLoughlin … 7
Put in some decent tackles, made decent long range passes and carried well to shade his duel with Robbie McDaid on the right wing.
Ryan O'Donoghue… 7
Very prominent in the first half, slipping away from Jonny Cooper for two points but didn't always make the most of hard-earned possession. Struggled in the third quarter and replaced.
Conor Loftus … 6
Operated at half-forward and delivered some decent ball, one for an O'Connor mark and scored a point but one poor second half effort.
Tommy Conroy … 5
One of Mayo's newcomers, came into the game in a rich vein of form but never got going or got the opportunity to show his turn of foot.
Aidan O'Shea, left, and Lee Keegan of Mayo following their side's defeat to Dublin in the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Aidan O'Shea … 6
Won a couple of frees, made a few tackles further outfield but not the impact at full-forward they might have expected as it amounted to another disappointing day against Dublin.
Cillian O'Connor … 8
Mayo's best player in this game and in this season. Scored 0-9, two from play and two marks and really was the only consistent threat. Lucky to avoid a yellow card though.
Subs …
Not the same impact as Dublin with Michael Plunkett (6) lacking the same dash as Durcan, James Carr (6) not making a big impact, Darren Coen (6) shooting a point and James Durcan and Jordan Flynn not on long enough to be rated.