Player ratings: Ciarán Kilkenny our man of the match as Dublin's remarkable All-Ireland run continues

The Dublin players celebrate with the Sam Maguire Cup following the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final win over Mayo. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Here is how the Dublin and Mayo players rated as the boys in blue made it six Sam Maguires on the spin.

DUBLIN

Stephen Cluxton … 7

Most unusually, lost five first half kickouts going long. And yet, incredibly, he goes through a full campaign without conceding a goal.

Mick Fitzsimons … 7

Coughed up a couple of frees, and probably lucky to avoid censure when his attempted shoulder caught Lee Keegan frontally. But still a near-certain All Star.

David Byrne … 6

Laboured at times in the first half, outfielded by Cillian O’Connor for two converted marks, but some dynamic forward bursts on the restart.

Expand Close Eoin Murchan of Dublin celebrates following the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Eoin Murchan of Dublin celebrates following the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Eoin Murchan … 7

Started in the corner on Tommy Conroy, who made no impact. One of Dublin’s best defenders when they were under the first half cosh.

Jonny Cooper … 6

Started in the half-backs, sometimes floating as the free man. Arguably a generous six, given the third-quarter foul trouble that culminated in a yellow. Limped off injured soon after.

John Small … 7

Typically committed performance. Drove forward whenever the opportunity presented itself, and blazed over a point when he seemed to be going for goal.

Robbie McDaid … 6

Failed to emulate his earlier campaign highs, and black-carded before the break for a third man body check.

Brian Fenton … 7

Subdued by his stellar standards in the first half, but came storming into the game during the third quarter, winning his share of Cluxton kickouts and driving forward for a point.

Expand Close James McCarthy of Dublin in action against Aidan O'Shea of Mayo during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp James McCarthy of Dublin in action against Aidan O'Shea of Mayo during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

James McCarthy … 8

Laid down an early marker by winning the throw-up and ultimately teeing up the goal for Dean Rock. Dublin’s best player before the break.

Niall Scully … 8

Crowned a fine campaign with a typically involved final. Had a key creative hand in both goals, won two converted second half frees, and shipped lots of punishment for the cause.

Con O’Callaghan … 8

Took a while to find his groove, with Oisín Mullin on the front foot. But came up trumps when needed with a crucial 1-1 in a five-minute spell, and won a couple of big kickouts in the second half.

Seán Bugler … 5

Took his one scoring chance but, after that bright start, Dublin’s rising star of 2020 faded and failed to reappear for the second half.

Paddy Small … 6

Drew a couple of early converted frees, but his one attempt sailed wide and his exit, on 51 minutes, was no surprise.

Expand Close Dean Rock, left, and Ciarán Kilkenny of Dublin lift the Sam Maguire Cup. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dean Rock, left, and Ciarán Kilkenny of Dublin lift the Sam Maguire Cup. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ciarán Kilkenny … 8

A compelling shout for Man of the Match – and Footballer of the Year. Again, as with many others, not foot-perfect (he had two first half wides) but he kept running hard at Mayo’s defence and was rewarded with 0-3.

Dean Rock … 7

Twelve seconds in and he had already found the net, in trademark ‘Deano’ fashion. Not hugely involved in open play, but nailed his four frees.

SUBS …

Brian Howard (7) came on for the second half with a point to prove, and emerged as a huge presence, winning primary and dirty ball and landing a sweet outside-of-the-boot point. Paul Mannion (7) missed his first chance but nailed a testing free. Colm Basquel (7) was busy but shot a wide. Cormac Costello and Philly McMahon appeared in stoppage time.

Read More

MAYO

Expand Close Mayo goalkeeper David Clarke takes a kick-out during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mayo goalkeeper David Clarke takes a kick-out during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

David Clarke… 7

Might have done better on Dublin's second goal but didn't come under the anticipated kick-out pressure, an area Mayo did much better than Dublin on for a long time.

Paddy Durcan … 6

Picked up Ciaran Kilkenny, who played in the full-forward line, for the first half, taking away some of his attacking thrust. Didn't reappear for the second half, presumably injured. A loss.

Chris Barrett … 7

Dean Rock ghosted off him for the first goal but otherwise, Barrett made his presence felt in this duel and covered superbly at times behind his full-back line.



Lee Keegan … 7

A step up from recent performances, was in Paddy Small's company initially and saw him off while also getting forward to set up Ryan O'Donoghue for a point and win a free for Cillian O'Connor.

Stephen Coen … 7

Scored a mark, teed up a point for cousin Darren and tracked Sean Bugler before dropping back on Kilkenny for the second half where he came under more pressure.

Expand Close Oisín Mullin of Mayo is tackled by Brian Fenton of Dublin during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Oisín Mullin of Mayo is tackled by Brian Fenton of Dublin during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Oisin Mullin… 8

Con O'Callaghan caused a lot of trouble inside but further outfield Mullin was master of this head-to-head, winning three Dublin kick-outs and fisting a point in the first half. The best of Mayo's newcomers.

Eoghan McLaughlin … 5

Struggled in Niall Scully's company and made mistakes in possession, particularly when James Carr put him through in the second half.

Diarmuid O'Connor … 7

The Brian Fenton foil and for much of the first half it worked. Some of his best work was defensive, a first half block on O'Callaghan and turnover on John Small.

Matthew Ruane… 6

Honest effort that took him from end to end through but flagged in the last quarter, like so many of his colleagues as Brian Howard and Brian Fenton took control in the middle.

Kevin McLoughlin … 7

Put in some decent tackles, made decent long range passes and carried well to shade his duel with Robbie McDaid on the right wing.

Ryan O'Donoghue… 7

Very prominent in the first half, slipping away from Jonny Cooper for two points but didn't always make the most of hard-earned possession. Struggled in the third quarter and replaced.

Conor Loftus … 6

Operated at half-forward and delivered some decent ball, one for an O'Connor mark and scored a point but one poor second half effort.

Tommy Conroy … 5

One of Mayo's newcomers, came into the game in a rich vein of form but never got going or got the opportunity to show his turn of foot.

Expand Close Aidan O'Shea, left, and Lee Keegan of Mayo following their side's defeat to Dublin in the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Aidan O'Shea, left, and Lee Keegan of Mayo following their side's defeat to Dublin in the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Aidan O'Shea … 6

Won a couple of frees, made a few tackles further outfield but not the impact at full-forward they might have expected as it amounted to another disappointing day against Dublin.

Cillian O'Connor … 8

Mayo's best player in this game and in this season. Scored 0-9, two from play and two marks and really was the only consistent threat. Lucky to avoid a yellow card though.

Subs …

Not the same impact as Dublin with Michael Plunkett (6) lacking the same dash as Durcan, James Carr (6) not making a big impact, Darren Coen (6) shooting a point and James Durcan and Jordan Flynn not on long enough to be rated.

Online Editors