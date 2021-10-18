'Player-led management team' to lead Naas in Kildare SFC semi-final

Kildare captain Eoin Doyle will co-manage his club Naas in the county's SFC semi-final clash with Maynooth

Naas GAA club have taken the highly unusual step of appointing two players as joint-managers, just days out from their county SFC semi-final.

Current Kildare captain Eoin Doyle and former Lilywhite skipper Eamonn Callaghan will be double-jobbing this weekend as they face Maynooth in their last four clash on Saturday.

As well as being key players in the team, the pair will be in charge of team selection and management as they look to secure a place in the final for the first time since 1991.

The move comes after it was confirmed that manager Paul Kelly stepped away from his role. Kelly took charge late last year, having steered Thomas Davis to a Dublin SFC final appearance in 2019 but is no longer in the hot seat.

"Naas GAA have put in place a player led management team, managed by Eoin Doyle, for the remainder of the season," read a statement released to Kildare Now.

Naas haven't won the Kildare title since 1990.