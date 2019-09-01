Fourteen-man Dublin held out to preserve their dream of winning a record fifth All-Ireland title in a row after a pulsating All-Ireland final against Kerry at Croke Park.

Play it again Sam: Dublin and Kerry must do it all again after enthralling All-Ireland final draw

Reduced to 14 men in injury-time just before half-time when Jonny Cooper was shown a second yellow card, the Dubs led by four points at the break (1-9 to 0-8).

But Kerry bossed the second-half with huge contributions from substitutes Tommy Walsh and Killiane Spillane. They combined in the 56th minute to finally breach the Dublin rearguard, with Spillane scoring a smashing goal to leave two points between the sides.

It was level (1-14 to 1-14) after 61 minutes and Kerry took a sensational lead in the 66th minute when David Moran set up Spillane for a point. It was the only time they led but they couldn't build on their advantage.

Having squandered a couple of chances it was Dean Rock's 74th-minute point which tied up the scores and he had a chance to win it in the eighth minute of injury-time, but his effort from near the Cusack Stand sideline drifted wide.

Kerry missed a penalty in the first-half when Stephen Cluxton brilliantly saved Paul Geaney's effort but the Kingdom were fortunate that Tom O'Sullivan, who restricted Con O'Callaghan to a single point, didn't pick up a second yellow card.

Dublin will feel they got out of jail but Kerry's youngsters came of age. But they also squandered too many chances, kicking nine wides compared to Dublin's six. So for the second time in four years Dublin have been taken to a replay in an All-Ireland decider.

The replay is scheduled for Saturday week with a 6pm throw-in.

