Former Tyrone star Sean Cavanagh has launched a scathing attack on Kerry fans, saying that they can be 'absolute animals' during certain games.

'Páidi Ó Sé was right, Kerry fans are absolute animals' - Sean Cavanagh in scathing attack on Kingdom faithful

It was January, 2003, when then Kerry manager Paidi O Se caused huge controversy when he referred to Kerry fans as "f****** animals". He later apologised, stating that he meant they always demanded the most from his side.

Writing in today's Irish Daily Star, Cavanagh reflected on a match in 2012 when he was injured so sat in the stands at Fitzgerald Stadium at a time when the Kerry/Tyrone rivalry was still instense.

"Then you sit in the stand, and you realise Páidi Ó Sé was right. They are absolute animals when the game is on."

Cavanagh added that when they don't perceive the opposition as a threat and can be 'patronising' when they are winning.

"It was strange that day (In 2012). Their fans were riled on the terraces. They beat us well. They beat us out the gate, and you thought, 'Jesus, these guys are absolute dogs'.

"And then I remember as we were leaving the changing room, walking out onto the team bus there were hundreds of Kerry supporters, all clapping us. Either side of us, as we were walking through.

"They were back slapping us, 'ah youse are great lads', and all this. To me, it seemed a wee bit patronising."

Mayo take on Kerry in the Super 8s this Saturday night in Fitzgerald Stadium at a time when their own rivalry is growing.

"They (Mayo) will relish going down to Fitzgerald Stadium, as opposed to bowing down to any aristocrat, Kerry football nonsense," continued Cavanagh.

Online Editors