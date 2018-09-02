Pictures: Bernard Brogan beaming with pride as he celebrates Dublin's All Ireland win with his twins
Bernard Brogan would have aspired to steal the headlines in the lead-up to Dublin’s victorious All-Ireland final clash with Tyrone but it was his twins Donagh and Keadán Brogan who stole the attention after full-time.
Brogan suffered a cruciate knee injury in an early February training session which saw him miss the majority of Dublin's championship campaign, but the former Footballer of the Year recovered in rapid time to feature in his Super 8 clash with Roscommon.
The significance of his injury pales however in comparison with the birth of his, and his wife Keira Doyle's, twins Donagh and Keadán who were born in July in time to see their Dad winning his sixth All-Ireland, albeit from outside the match day squad.
The twins stole Brogan's limelight after full-time when they were pictured with their Dad, wearing tiny Dublin jerseys alongside the Sam Maguire.
While Brogan will have been disappointed to miss out on playing time in Dublin's 2-17 to 1-14 victory, there is a clear sense of pride in his face as he does a much more comfortable job of holding Keadán and placing a hand on the Sam Maguire Cup than Paul Flynn does with Donagh.
Whether the 34-year-old can return next season to feature for the Dubs or not, fans in the Hill will eagerly await the day when the twins are old enough to follow in their family's famous Gaelic football footsteps, to represent their county on the biggest stage.
Speaking after Dublin's 2-17 to 1-14 win, Dublin boss Jim Gavin said: "Probably the hardest part of the job is giving the news that a player can't travel.
"That's the really difficult part, because you're breaking a guy's dreams. We had 34 on the squad, so to be giving that news to eight players is tough on them. It's testament to Bernard (Brogan's) mental strength to see how well he was moving out there.
"There's a lot of sacrifice involved. There's such a talented group of players in Dublin. But it's a player's choice. They're volunteering their time."
Online Editors
