PICTURED: Jack McCaffrey makes long-awaited comeback for Dublin

21 December 2022; Brian O'Leary of Dublin West, left, in action against Paudie White of Dublin Development Squad during the Dave Hickey Plate Final match between Dublin West and Dublin Development Squad at the Dublin City University Sports Campus in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Christmas came a little bit early for Dublin fans with the sight of Jack McCaffrey back in blue for the first time in almost two years on Wednesday night.

McCaffrey lined out in the half-back line for Dublin North in the rescheduled Dave Hickey Cup final against Dublin South at DCU Sports Campus.

The five-time All-Ireland winner last lined out for Dublin on February 29, 2020 for their National Football League clash with Tyrone, just before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. McCaffrey stepped away from Dessie Farrell’s squad before the NFL campaign resumed in October of that year and also sat out last season’s campaign.

However, in a huge boost to the Dubs’ 2023 ambitions, Farrell confirmed last September that McCaffrey and Paul Mannion would return to the fold.