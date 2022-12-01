Philly McMahon set to coach team of Mountjoy inmates against prison guards in Gaelic football match

Former Dublin football star Philly McMahon has revealed details of the new TV show he is working on that will see inmates at Mountjoy prison will come together that will play a team of prison officers.

Along with comedian Rory O’Connor, McMahon will coach a team of prisoners as they prepare to take on the guards. The series set to be aired by RTE in the spring.

Speaking to Shane Rice on Episode four of ‘The Off Season’ on YouTube, McMahon was coy on the details but believes its important people hear some of the stories of the men involved.

“We run a leadership program in there, and at the minute we are doing something interesting, it’s thing for RTE, a series called ‘Mean machines’ which will be out in March or April where the prison guards play the prisoners,” he said.

“We are basically trying to show society that these are people who have made mistakes but what is really important now is what they do in the future.

“And for young people to look in and say ‘I don’t want to go that route’ or ‘I’m going that route but after watching that I’m not going to do it’.

“So it’s a diversion type series but also to show the underlying issues why these lads have gone this route in life. I think it’s crucial society sees this because some of their stories are incredible.”