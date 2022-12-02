Philly McMahon proposes ‘simple solution’ to GAA avoiding tunnel melees

Former Dublin star Philly McMahon has insisted the GAA must make teams leave the field separately if they are serious about preventing incidents like the one that marred this year’s All-Ireland semi-final between Galway and Armagh.

McMahon was reflecting on some incidents in his career with Dublin with Shane Rice on episode four of ‘The Off Season’ on YouTube, including the infamous bust up with Tyrone in Omagh during their league clash in 2020 during Dessie Farrell’s first season in charge.

And he argued that the simple solution is to “go in at different times.”

“I don’t know how it kicked off but it did, it kicked off,” McMahon said of the incident in Healy Park. “I remember being in the front of it, myself and Niall Scully. And all the Dublin lads were here and the Tyrone lads were there (on the other side).

“It was a free for all. Give and get. You’re going to get a few digs and take a few as well. It was like the Homer Simpson one when he goes back into the bush, it was like that, throwing a few and back, throwing a few and back in. And the Tyrone boys were giving it as well in fairness to them. I remember Mick Fitz (Fitzsimons) who wouldn't be the biggest fighter in the group, was over in the corner caught on the other side of the battlefield basically.

“I remember at half time thinking ‘is he alright?’ because he was in with the Tyrone lads and I was thinking someone get him over this side!”

McMahon insists that having teams converge at a tunnel will lead to flashpoints and that the GAA should introduce a new regulation if they are serious about preventing similar incidents.

“Look these things happen, you saw what happened with Galway and Armagh. The simple solution is to go in at different times. You don’t want them to happen very rarely does someone get hurt in these situations, there’s so many people there, there’s lads, there’s bravado, fellas fighting for their jersey, a team mate getting a hit you are not going to stand back, you look like a coward.

“So that’s why melees happen specifically in a tight environment like a tunnel. And if the GAA want to eradicate it, stop them going in at the same time.”