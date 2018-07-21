Philly McMahon has been named in the Dublin starting team to face Tyrone in Omagh this evening.

Philly McMahon named in Dublin team for mouthwatering showdown with Tyrone as McCaffrey misses out

The Ballymun man starts alongside Mick Fitzsimons and Cian O'Sullivan with Eoin Murchan dropping out.

In the half-back line, Jim Gavin has opted for Brian Howard, James McCarthy, and Jonny Cooper with Jack McCaffrey not listed in the starting 15.

It's as you were in midfield with Brian Fenton and Michael Darragh Macauley holding fort while Con O'Callaghan starts alongside two-goal hero against Donegal Niall Scully and Ciaran Kilkenny.

Dean Rock, Paul Mannion and Paddy Andrews start in the full forward line.

Meanwhile, Kerry boss Eamonn Fitzmaurice has carried out major surgery to his defence by naming a completely new full-back line to face Monaghan in their make-or-break Super 8s clash in Clones on Sunday.

Ronan Shanahan, Mark Griffin and Tom O'Sullivan all come into the side after last weekend which saw the Kingdom lose to Galway in championship football for the first time in 53 years.

Brian ó Beaglaíoch and Jason Foley lose out while Peter Crowley moves into the half-back line in place of the suspended Killian Young as Kerry look to keep their All-Ireland hopes alive. Kerry are unchanged from midfield through to the full-forward line.

Kerry have failed to reach the All-Ireland football semi-finals only twice since the qualifiers were introduced 17 years ago, but unless they beat Monaghan tomorrow they are in real danger of missing out for a third time.

Defeat in Clones and a win for Galway in Newbridge would eliminate both Kerry and Kildare, turning their game in Killarney in two weeks' time into a complete irrelevancy.

DUBLIN (v Tyrone): Stephen Cluxton, Mick Fitzsimons, Cian O'Sullivan, Philly McMahon; Brian Howard, James McCarthy, Johnny Cooper; Brian Fenton, Michael D Macauley; Niall Scully, Ciaran Kilkenny, Con O'Callaghan; Dean Rock, Paul Mannion, Paddy Andrews.

Kerry (v Monaghan): Shane Murphy; Ronan Shanahan, Mark Griffin, Tom O'Sullivan; Paul Murphy, Peter Crowley, Gavin White; David Moran, Jack Barry; Kevin McCarthy, Sean O'Shea, Stephen O'Brien; David Clifford, Paul Geaney, James O'Donoghue.

Subs: Brian Kelly, Kieran Donaghy, Brian O Beaglaioch, Micheal Burns, Barry John Keane, Anthony Maher, Darran O'Sullivan, Donnchadh Walsh, Tadhg Morley, Fionn Fitzgerald, Gavin Crowley.

Monaghan (v Kerry): Rory Beggan; Kieran Duffy, Drew Wylie, Ryan Wylie; Dessie Mone, Vinny Corey, Karl O'Connell; Niall Kearns, Darren Hughes; Ryan McAnespie, Shane Carey, Owen Duffy; Conor McCarthy, Fintan Kelly, Conor McManus.

Subs: Conor Forde, Conor Boyle, Barry Kerr, Colin Walshe, Neil McAdam, Kieran Hughes, Thomas Kerr, Dermot Malone, Paudie McKenna, Jack McCarron, David Gartland.

Kildare (v Galway): Mark Donnellan; Peter Kelly, David Hyland, Mick O'Grady; Johnny Byrne, Eoin Doyle, Kevin Flynn; Kevin Feely, Tommy Moolick; Fergal Conway, Paul Cribbin, Keith Cribbin; Neil Flynn, Daniel Flynn, Paddy Brophy.

