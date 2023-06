Philly McMahon: Mayo’s comfort in inconsistency should see them into the last eight

Rivals will wonder how did it end up here but Kevin McStay’s men can win in death match

Mayo's Conor Loftus is tackled by Galway's Damien Comer, left, and Matthew Tierney during the Allianz FL Division 1 final at Croke Park in April. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Philly McMahon Today at 03:30