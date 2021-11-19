Philly McMahon influence was huge for Blessington ending their 38-year wait for a Garden party, insists manager Jonathan Daniels

In last year’s Wicklow SFC campaign, the recently crowned county champions Blessington didn’t win a game. They were saved from the high wire act of a relegation play-off in the boardroom. As it was a Covid year, the Wicklow County Board decided there would be no demotions for that season. It gave the club room to breathe. And for manager Jonathan Daniels, it gave him another chance to help his ideas bed in.

Ask him now and he’ll tell you that while he was adamant the current crop could win a championship but he’ll be frank enough to tell you it came 12 months before he expected. Blessington’s championship win last Sunday week ended a 38-year wait for the Miley Cup for the club of late GAA president Jack Boothman.

His grandson David is part of the current side though a knee injury curtails his involvement. David’s father Bob was on the last team to win in 1983. Their success ended a generation of waiting.

“We’ve always been there or thereabouts,” Daniels explains.

“We were in the ’17 final and were well beaten, conceding three goals after just 15 minutes. But when we beat Rathnew in the semi-final this year one of the players said to me that was his tenth semi-final to play in but that was only his second final. So that’s where we’ve been over the last 20 years. I felt we could go far but I didn’t know it was going to be this year.”

In winning that Wicklow title, Daniels completed the set as a manager. He won a junior with Kilmacanogue in 2015 and followed that up with an intermediate title with Dunlavin in 2019. He also put in a stint with the Wicklow development squads and U-20s. But in winning with Blessington, he had come full circle. He had taken his first coaching role with the club when he was just 22. Playing with the senior team at the time, he was asked to help out with the U-11s. It turned out to be his calling. Daniels works as a GPO in Kildare. The GAA is both his day job and his hobby.

A member of the Wicklow team during Mick O’Dwyer’s reign, Daniels took a lot from the Kerryman, not least to trust your players.

“He was a real sports psychologist. The sports scientist would be cringing with some of the stuff Micko was doing in terms of laps and in terms of his training methods and what he was doing was driving that physical fitness and also that mental strength.

“You go to up to Baltinglass on a Tuesday night and do 25 laps. You are trying to chase lads down and they are trying to chase you down. It’s tough but what it does is it develops that mental strength. A big thing I took from Micko, he was a big believer in trusting his team.

“That’s what he gave his players, trust, and if you give them trust they start to believe what they are doing. And what I mean by trust is Micko would do all his work on a Tuesday and Thursday, be it physical or game-based. And on a Sunday he’d do very little talking because he trusted that the player understood the message on Tuesday and Thursday and that they are able to understand it and execute it...He was a real players’ man, he’d a great rapport with them.”

For the most part, Blessington looked inwards to win their championship. Daniels reckons he has either played with or coached every player in the squad at one stage or another.

However, they did bring in Dublin’s Philly McMahon to help them on the performance side.

“Not a lot of people know this but we brought Philly McMahon in with us this year to work on the performance side and the mental side of things. And he has been absolutely class. I’ve been around teams where we had sports psychologists in and they’ve been very good but this was just a different level.

“It’s someone who has walked the walk and talked the talk with club and county was going to add massive value. And the beauty of it was there was no preaching about Dublin or Ballymun, it was all about getting the best from each individual player.

“He only had a small contact with the players but he added massive value in terms of the mental side because we always felt we weren’t far away but we felt like we were so close to touching the cup that we lost sight of what we should be doing in terms of the plan or how the game is going. It was hugely valuable to team.”

Next up is Mullinalaghta in the Leinster club SFC.

“We’ve just being trying to get the players to come in and refocus because the whole town went crazy. A lot of the players have been chasing that dream for maybe 17 or 18 years and we got them back in as a group. So we haven’t done a massive amount on Mullinalaghta but they were the fairytale story of 2018 so they are very experienced. A lot of them have been in with Longford. We’ll go up there and give it our best shot.”