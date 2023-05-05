Philly McMahon: David Bowie’s music, Croke Park dressing rooms and the madness of paranoid managers

Despite inter-county managers being paranoid people, they need to stop blaming their team’s losses on unimportant factors . . . these small issues are only ever as disruptive as you allow them to be

Kildare manager Glenn Ryan during the Leinster semi-final against Dublin. Photo: Sportsfile© SPORTSFILE

Philly McMahon

“Ahead of Sunday’s final between Dublin and Kildare at GAA HQ, it has been highlighted that the All-Ireland champions were greeted by what they consider the ‘fanfare’ of David Bowie’s Let’s Dance upon returning to the field after half-time.