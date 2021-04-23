Philip Austin calls time on Tipperary career after 15 years

PHILIP AUSTIN has called time on his inter-county career after 15 years of service to Tipperary senior football.

“Goodbye to the Tipperary football family and thanks for the memories,” the veteran forward tweeted this afternoon, bringing the curtain down on a roller coaster championship career that began with his SFC debut against Kerry in June 2006 and culminated in his half-time introduction during Tipp’s All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Mayo last December.

Austin’s crowning glory had come a fortnight earlier when he again came off the bench in the dying minutes of the Munster final against Cork - and duly landed an insurance point with his first touch.

The Borrisokane clubman, 34, was the longest-serving member of David Power’s history-making panel. His one previous All-Ireland semi-final appearance, this time as a starter and against the same opposition, had come in 2016. But ahead of last year’s Mayo duel he summed up what it meant to finally get his hands on that precious Munster medal.

“In a way, it's a relief,” Austin told GAA.ie. “I've made an awful lot of friends and have enjoyed playing football over the years but, at the same time, I've always longed to actually win something.

"The most we ever won were two Division 3 leagues and two Division 4 leagues but, after that, in the 15 years of senior football with Tipperary and two as a minor I have nothing to show for it only this.

“So, finally, I got what I was waiting for which was a Munster - that was the minimum I was waiting to get out of it. It's indescribable because there were an awful lot of bad days, an awful lot of defeats. But the sweeter days seem to make up for that.”