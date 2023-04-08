Peter McCullagh points Derry into Ulster U20 football final

Four points from star man Peter McCullagh shot Derry to this year’s Ulster U20 Football Championship final with some comfort on Saturday evening at Owenbeg.

A wind-assisted Derry were five points up at the break with McCullagh landing three monster scores and Charlie Diamond hitting two frees.

Donegal were outplayed for long periods of the game and only managed two shots in the opening half and trailed 0-6 to 0-1.

Derry were without senior stars Lachlan Murray and Eoin McEvoy, but Patrick McGurk raced upfield to curl an early score and they were on their way.

Luke McGlynn raced in before jinking inside and slotting over the bar for an early second half score before Derry moved up the gears again

Matthew Downey had a hand in four points including two he scored himself and Derry were 0-10 to 0-2 ahead with 12 minutes to play.

On of Downey’s points was a gem and said all there was to say about Derry’s dominance. Ben O’Connor’s kick-out into the teeth of the eind was plucked by towering midfielder Dan Higgins and two passes later saw Downey pop over the bar.

Donegal brought Kevin Lynch at full-forward, but were never really able to fully utilise him such was the Derry control and Lee Brady’s presence in front of the full-back line.

A mark from Oisín Caulfield was followed by scores from McGlynn and Donal Gallagher, but it was never going to be enough.

Derry were All-Ireland champions three seasons ago and face the winners of Wednesday’s other semi-final between Down and Monaghan in the decider.

Derry: B O’Connor; J Murray, P McGurk (0-1), J McDermott; D McDermott, D Gilmore (0-1), R Forbes; D Higgins, P O’Kane; P McCullagh (0-4), C Diamond (0-3f), M Doherty; M Downey (0-2, 1f), N McGonagle, N O’Donnell. Subs: R Ó Mianáin for N McGonagle (HT), L Brady for D McDermott (HT), C Downey for N O’Donnell (59), S Deehan for R Forbes (57).

Donegal: A Cullen; S Doherty, F Doherty, D Gallagher (0-1); C McMenamin, K Murray, K Magee; C Mulligan, O Caulfield (0-1m); D Gildea, S Ward, C O’Neill; D Boyle (0-1f), L McGlynn (0-2), B McGarvey. Subs: D Marley for C O’Neill (38), L McGranaghan for C Mulligan (45), K Lynch for D Boyle (51), F Coyle for D Gildea (54), A Ward for C McMenamin (58).

Referee: M Loughran (Tyrone).