Peter McCullagh points Derry into Ulster U20 football final

Derry 0-11 Donegal 0-5

Four points from star man Peter McCullagh shot Derry to this year’s Ulster U20 Football Championship final with some comfort on Saturday evening at Owenbeg.

A wind-assisted Derry were five points up at the break with McCullagh landing three monster scores and Charlie Diamond hitting two frees.

