Peter Keane recalls a number of familiar faces for Kerry's championship opener against Clare

Kerry manager Peter Keane has made seven changes to the team that was beaten by Mayo in the league final for the Kingdom's championship opener against Clare.

Kerry travel to Ennis to face the Banner on Saturday night in what is Keane's first championship game in charge, and he has restored a number of familiar faces to his team after the defeat to Mayo in late March.

In defence, Jason Foley and Tadhg Morley return to the fullback line, while Shane Enright comes in at wing-back. David Moran and Adrian Spillane are included in midfield, while in attack, Paul Geaney and James O'Donoghue are restored.

The game throws in at 7pm in Cusack Park.

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan

2. Jason Foley

3. Tadhg Morley

4. Tom O'Sullivan

5. Gavin Crowley

6. Jack Sherwood

7. Shane Enright

8. David Moran

9. Adrian Spillane

10. Diarmuid O'Connor

11. Sean O'Shea

12. Stephen O'Brien

13. David Clifford

14. Paul Geaney

15. James O'Donoghue

Replacements

16. Brian Kelly

17. Mark Griffin

18. Brian Ó Beaglaíoch

19. Michael Geaney

20. Graham O'Sullivan

21. Tommy Walsh

22. Jonathan Lyne

23. Micheál Burns

24. Robert Wharton

25. Conor Geaney

26. Gavin White

Online Editors