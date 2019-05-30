Peter Keane recalls a number of familiar faces for Kerry's championship opener against Clare
Kerry manager Peter Keane has made seven changes to the team that was beaten by Mayo in the league final for the Kingdom's championship opener against Clare.
Kerry travel to Ennis to face the Banner on Saturday night in what is Keane's first championship game in charge, and he has restored a number of familiar faces to his team after the defeat to Mayo in late March.
In defence, Jason Foley and Tadhg Morley return to the fullback line, while Shane Enright comes in at wing-back. David Moran and Adrian Spillane are included in midfield, while in attack, Paul Geaney and James O'Donoghue are restored.
The game throws in at 7pm in Cusack Park.
Kerry
1. Shane Ryan
2. Jason Foley
3. Tadhg Morley
4. Tom O'Sullivan
5. Gavin Crowley
6. Jack Sherwood
7. Shane Enright
8. David Moran
9. Adrian Spillane
10. Diarmuid O'Connor
11. Sean O'Shea
12. Stephen O'Brien
13. David Clifford
14. Paul Geaney
15. James O'Donoghue
Replacements
16. Brian Kelly
17. Mark Griffin
18. Brian Ó Beaglaíoch
19. Michael Geaney
20. Graham O'Sullivan
21. Tommy Walsh
22. Jonathan Lyne
23. Micheál Burns
24. Robert Wharton
25. Conor Geaney
26. Gavin White
