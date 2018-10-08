Peter Keane has been ratified to replace Eamonn Fitzmaurice as Kerry manager on a three-year term.

Peter Keane ratified as new Kerry manager - and he is bringing highly regarded ex-Mayo coach with him

Keane, who led the Kerry minors to the last three All-Ireland titles as part of an overall five in-a-row at the age grade, will hope to harness the county's underage potential as the Kingdom look to derail Dublin's five in-a-row bid in 2019.

It will be Keane's first time managing a senior inter-county team although he previously guided Legion to a Kerry county final.

Kerry native Donie Buckley - who was involved with Mayo as coach for seven seasons before stepping away at the end of the 2018 campaign - will be joining Keane in his backroom team.

Maurice Fitzgerald, a selector under Eamonn Fitzmaurice for the last two seasons - is staying on while former Kerry player Tommy Griffin and James Foley, who assisted Keane with the minors, will both make the transition to the senior set-up.

Foley, Fitzgerald and Griffin have been named as selectors, while Buckley will serve as both a coach and a selector.

Fitzmaurice stepped down as Kerry manager after a disappointing championship campaign that saw the team fail to advance from the inaugural Super Eights. Kerry have won six consecutive Munster titles but haven't won an All-Ireland title since 2014.

Top of the list for Keane as he enters the new season will be to try and end Dublin's dominance. Jim Gavin's side have won the last four All-Irelands and haven't tasted defeat against Kerry in the championship since 2009.

