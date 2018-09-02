Peter Keane highlights credentials for Kerry senior job as Kingdom's golden generation claim famous minor five-in-a-row

Things may not be going their way at senior level but the Kerry production line continues to overflow as their minor footballers achieved the first All-Ireland five-in-a-row with defeat of Galway at Croke Park this afternoon.

It's a remarkable turn of events for the Kingdom who have now gone 30 matches unbeaten at minor level despite not winning the Tommy Markham Cup in 20 years before their first triumph of the five in 2014.

Peter Keane also did his chance of getting the Kingdom senior reins no harm as he guided the minors to the pinnacle for the third time while another leading contender for the job Jack O'Connor was in charge for the first two triumphs.

Where their seniors failed in 1982 when bidding for five-in-a-row, their minors made no mistake in the first year at the U-17 grade but it was achieved the hard as they came from behind, trailing 1-9 to 0-8 at half-time.

Despite falling 0-4 to 0-1 behind early on, Donal O Faharta's Galway found their feet and Tony Gill’s 24th minute goal helped the Connacht champions into a strong position at the break.

Kerry went 16 minutes without a score at the tail end of the opening half but crucially hit four of the last five points with Paul Walsh, Darragh Rahilly and Killian Falvey on target.

Kerry showed all their class upon the resumption and by the 42nd minute they were level. While Galway started to look a little ragged, Keane's side were precision personified as Ruairi O Beaglaoioch's three points off the bench helped to tip the scales in their favour.

With their 16th title secured, surely it's only a matter of time before this golden generation of young Kingdom footballers break through to the senior ranks and make a significant mark?

SCORERS – Kerry P Walsh 0-4 (1f), K Falvey 0-4 each; D Rahilly, R O Beaglaoich 0-3 each; D Geaney, P O'Shea (1 45 1 f) 0-2 each, M Lehihan, J O'Connor (1f) 0-1 each.

Galway: M Cooley 0-5 (3f), T Gill 1-0, C Raftery, T Culhane 0-2 each R Monahan, L Judge, E Tinney, P Kelly, O Gormley 0-1 each

KERRY – M Kelliher; O Fitzgerald, C Moriarty, C Flannery: D McCarthy, D Murphy, D Mangan; D Rahilly, D Lyne; P Walsh, P D'arcy, K Falvey; D Geaney, P O'Shea, M Lenihan. Subs: R O Beaglaoich for D'arcy (42), O Gormley for Halloran (47), K O'Donoghue for Mangan (53), J Kennelly for Lehihan (54), J O'Connor for Walsh (63).

GALWAY – D Halloran; E Walsh, S Black, C Deane; R Monahan, T Gill, C Sweeney; P Kelly, C Raftery; E Tinney, A Halloran, S Horkan; E Tinney, D Cox, M Cooley. Subs: O McCormack for Horkan (38) T Culhane for Cox (44), O Gormley for Halloran (47), C Halbard for Sweeney (50), C Hernon for Judge (54), E McCormack for Cooley (64).

REF – Sean Hurson (Tyrone)

Online Editors