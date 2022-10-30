Peter Cooke’s transatlantic commute counts for Moycullen with late goal to break Salthill/Knocknacarra hearts

MOYCULLEN captain Dessie Conneely said the experience of winning their first Galway SFC title two years ago stood to them in a tense decider at Pearse Stadium when they came from behind to snatch the crown.

John O’Mahony seemed poised to taste more success in Galway when Evan Nolan came on to shoot two excellent points for Salthill/Knocknacarra in the closing stages.

But Moycullen didn’t panic and Peter Cooke, who missed their maiden win two years ago and Galway’s march to this year’s All-Ireland final as he is working in the United States, fisted home the winning goal after commuting across the Atlantic throughout the campaign.

The full-time whistle sparked huge celebration for a club, the only dual senior one in Galway, who only came up from intermediate level seven years ago and who contributed six players to Pádraic Joyce’s Galway squad this summer.

“We’re over the moon,” said Conneely. “It wasn’t looking good for most of the game but the bit of luck rode our way with the goal and our experience helped see out the game.

“We been around now for a few years, semi-finals for the last four years and winning it two years ago. We have had heartbreak and success so we are learning all the time and it’s massive going down the home stretch knowing what needs to be done.”

Having won their historic crown in 2020 during Covid, they will really celebrate this one, but Moycullen were stretched all the way by a good Salthill/Knocknacarra side in front of a crowd of about 6,000.

Salthill/Knocknacarra, bidding for their fourth title and first in a decade, led by 1-5 to 0-6 at the break despite playing against the strong wind. But they too failed to make it count when it was in their favour.

Salthill/Knocknacarra got a huge boost after five minutes when wing-back Daniel O’Flaherty went forward and his shot dipped into the right corner of the net after the two captains Rob Finnerty and Conneely had exchanged points.

The Moycullen response to the goal was superb and they hit four points in just over three minutes, with Galway captain Sean Kelly, Conneely, Cooke and Owen Gallagher finding the target.

Salthill/Knocknacarra played good possession football and made their chances count with Finnerty taking his opening half total to 0-4, two from play, and his county teammate Tomo Culhane pointing a free before the break, with Moycullen’s only score in the closing 21 minutes of the half coming from centre-back David Wynne.

Two pointed frees from Conneely levelled the sides after 49 minutes and the sides twice exchanged points before Nolan looked set to steer Salthill/Knocknacarra to their fourth title when he landed two points.

But there was still time for a final twist when he connected with Owen Gallagher’s high ball, which hung in the wind to edge Moycullen in front four minutes from time.

Salthill/Knocknacarra pressed for an equaliser but Moycullen were composed and organised and held on for victory, as former Roscommon player Don Connellan steered them to glory for the second time in three years.

Scorers:

Moycullen: D Connelly 0-5 (0-4 frees), P Cooke 1-1 (0-1 frees), O Gallagher 0-2, Sean Kelly 0-1, D Wynne 0-1.

Salthill Knocknacarra: Robert Finnerty 0-4 (0-2 frees), D O’Flaherty 1-0, Evan Nolan 0-2, T Culhane 0-1 (0-1 frees), E Murphy 0-1, S O’Leidhin 0-1.

TEAMS –

Moycullen – A Power; C Dein, N Mulcahy, C Corcoran; E Kelly, D Wynne, M Moughan; P Cooke, T Clarke; G Davoran, S Kelly, P Kelly; M O’Reilly, O Gallagher, D Connelly.

Subs: A Claffey for Dein (half-time), N Walsh for Davoran (47), C Bohan for O’Reilly (61).

Salthill Knocknacarra – R Lavelle, W Finnerty, G Armstrong, E McFadden; C Sweeney, E Deeley, D O Flaherty; J Maher, M Culhane; D Hunt, E Murphy, S O Leidhinn; B Conlon, T Culhane, R Finnerty.

Subs: C Power for B Conlon (44), E Nolan for Hunt (44), M Thompson for S O Leidhin (52), P Kitt for M Culhane (59).

Ref – Martin Flaherty.