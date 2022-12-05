Peter Cooke leads Moycullen’s belated surge into history

Moycullen captain Dessie Conneely lifts the Shane McGettigan Cup with his team-mates after the Connacht club football final. Photo: Sportsfile

Are Moycullen the next Corofin? On this topsy-turvy and not entirely clear-cut evidence, the champions of Galway don’t appear quite at that exalted All-Ireland level and they might fall short to flinty Ulster opposition in the New Year.

But that prediction won’t bother the new kingpins of Connacht in the slightest. This was a strange contest at a sun-dappled but bitingly cold Pearse Stadium – almost coma-inducing in its first-half tedium, far more enterprising thereafter – but the reality is that the 1/8 pre-match favourites never looked like losing it.

They led by 0-4 to 0-3 at the break; with the wind in their backs, they trusted their shooting to do the rest.

And so it transpired, Peter Cooke leading the charge with a trilogy of excellent points as they outscored the seven-in-a-row Sligo champions by 0-9 to 0-3 after the resumption.

History in the making, then – patented in west Galway, not south Sligo.

Neither side had won a Connacht title beforehand; it was four decades since Tourlestrane had reached a final whereas this was Moycullen’s very first campaign, Covid having derailed any loftier ambitions after their maiden county success in 2020.

“We started in July – played Spiddal out here,” their manager, Don Connellan, reflected. “This is where you only dream to be. We’ve had a lot of hard challenges. Had to dig deep on numerous occasions, and again today. Glad to be at this stage and take a break now, get ready for the next day.”

​That will be against All-Ireland holders Kilcoo or Derry contenders Glen. Moycullen’s journey to the last-four has been marked by passages of brilliance and mundanity; they will need more of the former in January.

But as Galway skipper Seán Kelly remarked: “You have to have confidence – we are a good team. Obviously, some things we could have done better. We’ll watch it back and work on it for the Christmas period. We’ll study Glen or whoever comes through, Kilcoo.

“You have to enjoy it as well . . . we know we can put it up to anyone.”

The most charitable thing you could say about the first half is that it beat watching paint dry – marginally – but the Galway champions still appeared in the box seat at half-time, leading 0-4 to 0-3 and with the famously fresh Salthill elements to come.

Moycullen were happy to play keep-ball, eschewing any point attempt from beyond 25 metres. Tourlestrane countered in space-clogging fashion, bringing back all 15 inside their ’45 at least once. Cue stalemate.

Three times the visitors edged in front, via eye-catching points from John Kelly, Liam Gaughan and Kelly again. Each time they were pegged back to parity by tap-over frees from Dessie Conneely, who then added a fourth before the break.

Tourlestrane had wasted some promising positions through untidy passing. On the flip side, Paul Kelly had failed to find sufficient power with an early fisted goal chance; then Gerard Davoren rattled the crossbar in the 19th minute on one of those few occasions where slick Moycullen passing cut open the Sligo defence.

“The first half was tough conditions,” Seán Kelly conceded. “It was probably a poor enough game to watch; it was slow. We knew in the second half they would have to come out a bit if we were anyway in the lead. They would have to chase us and it would open up.”

And that, more or less, is how it panned out. Owen Gallagher set the new, more expansive agenda, skipping past a would-be tackler before firing over from the right wing.

Tourlestrane’s inside forwards (who shared their entire six-point haul, all from play) still looked lively when the opportunity presented itself, with Moylough indebted to a vital recovery tackle from Eoghan Kelly just as his namesake, John Kelly, prepared to pull the trigger.

The ensuing scramble included the hint of a potential penalty; Jerome Henry blew for a free-out instead.

Not that the underdogs could complain too loudly about that, especially after Moycullen pressed up on the Tourlestrane kick-out, yielding three points in barely 90 seconds via Cooke, Micheál O’Reilly and the influential Paul Kelly.

Even though Liam Gaughan replied with the second of his three points, Tourlestrane hopes effectively went west after James Leonard failed to gather a clever over-the-top pass from John Kelly, allowing ’keeper Andrew Power to smother.

Moycullen duly won the final quarter 0-5 to 0-1, Cooke rounding off his second half tour de force deep in stoppage time.

Losing boss Fergal O’Donnell – a former Roscommon team-mate of Connellan – reckoned Tourlestrane ultimately struggled to keep pace with a team “full of athletes”.

“The scoreline is a bit hard on us,” O’Donnell surmised. “I couldn’t speak highly enough about this group of players and the club.

"Look it, I’m a blow-in. Gerry (McGowan) and Eamonn (O’Hara) started the journey, they won the five, and Kevin Johnston came in then . . . these guys, one to 40, the effort they put is huge.”

SCORERS – Moycullen: D Conneely 0-4f; P Cooke 0-3; P Kelly 0-2; O Gallagher, M O’Reilly, T Clarke, A Claffey 0-1 each. Tourlestrane: L Gaughan 0-3; J Kelly 0-2; G Gaughan 0-1.

MOYCULLEN – A Power; C Corcoran, E Kelly, N Mulcahy; A Claffey, D Wynne, M O’Reilly; G Davoren, P Kelly; S Kelly, N Walsh, P Cooke; T Clarke, D Conneely, O Gallagher. Subs: D Cox for Walsh (58), E Kenny for O’Reilly (62), M Moughan for Davoren (63).

TOURLESTRANE – A Broe; JF Carr, JP Lang, B Walsh; O Kennedy, A McIntyre, N Gaughan; F O’Donnell, C Marren; J Leonard, J Kelly, K Gavigan; G Gaughan, C Henry, L Gaughan. Subs: N Egan for K Gavigan (45), S Henry for O’Donnell (52), R Kennedy for Leonard (54), K O’Hara for N Gaughan (57), A Marren for Kennedy (59).

REF – J Henry (Mayo)