Peter Canavan’s old rival Jason Akermanis to lead Australia on International Rules Masters tour to Ireland

Ireland's Peter Canavan in action against Jason Akermanis of Australia during the International Rules Series second test at Croke Park back in 2000. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Aussie Rules legend Jason Akermanis has been appointed as Australia’s head coach for next year's International Rules Masters tour to Ireland.

Akermanis will be a familiar name to GAA fans, who will recall his running battle with Tyrone’s Peter Canavan during the 2000 series in Croke Park.

He will return to Irish soil next March in a different role, as both coach and over-40s player, with tests earmarked for Mullagh GAA club in Galway (March 9) and Denn, Co Cavan (March 16).

As previously reported, there are plans to play off tests in men’s over-40s, women’s over-40s and men’s over-50s.

The International Rules concept has been mothballed since 2017, when Ireland lost both test matches in Australia, and next year’s renewal involving veteran stars is unlikely to kickstart a move to revive the series proper.

As recently as last May, GAA president Larry McCarthy ruled out a return any year soon because of the congested split-season calendar, with the association unwilling to ask players to choose between club and country.

That said, the involvement of Akermanis is sure to spark memories of the hybrid game’s tempestuous past – and specifically his old spat with a certain Red Hand icon.

“We are delighted to announce two significant coaching appointments for the upcoming tour and International Rules series in Ireland in March 2024,” revealed a Facebook post from the AFL Masters Australian team.

“Jason Akermanis as Australian head coach for the tour. Jason played 325 AFL games, including three Premierships and was the 2001 Brownlow Medallist. He is a four-time All-Australian and inducted into the AFL Hall of Fame in 2015. Playing four International Rules tests, Jason is experienced in the hybrid game. He will also be playing/coach for the Australian Men’s 40s team."

Confirming that Lisa Ropere will coach the inaugural Australian women’s Masters team," the post continued: “We are excited to have Lisa and Jason take on these crucial roles and to shape the next phase of tour preparations, including the appointment of assistant coaches and other support roles (within next 14 days), team selections and the development of fitness and training programmes to prepare the squad prior to the tour.”

Writing in the Irish Independent ahead of the last series proper, in November 2017, Canavan reflected on his “mixed” history with the hybrid game before recalling his third and final series, in 2000.

“I was sent off that year along with Jason Akermanis and subsequently suspended. It was a sour note on which to end my association with the game, but I loved every minute,” he insisted.

“People often ask me about Akermanis,” the two-time All-Ireland winner added. “He took it upon himself to do a marking job that day by any means necessary, and I took some exception to it. We both ended up getting sent off.

“The clearest memory I have of that whole episode is the post-match function later that night where the players were left to mix freely.

"Across the room, I saw one of their big fellas, he must have been 6'7", making a beeline for me from across the room. He looked pretty menacing as he approached with a bottle of beer in his hand.

“At this stage I was wishing it was Darren Fay beside me rather than Ja Fallon! Anyway, he arrived over and he just stuck out his hand and said: 'It looks like you broke his nose… fair play mate.’

“I haven't met Akermanis since. People had him down as a bit of a mad man but there was much more to him than that. I know he went on to have a great career in the AFL.”

Whether Canavan has any plans for a reunion next March has yet to be clarified ...