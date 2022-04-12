Peter Canavan: Tyrone need new faces to emerge after player exodus

With the earliest start of the Ulster Championship ever coming down the tracks, beginning with Tyrone launching their defence of their Ulster and All-Ireland crowns this Saturday against Fermanagh, Red Hand legend Peter Canavan describes the pessimism in his own county.

This is not the usual cute stuff you can expect from other counties long famous for it. Tyrone have always gone their own way in thought and deed and never passed an opportunity to talk themselves up.

With no fewer than seven of last year’s panel having departed either ahead of or during this season, Canavan is hoping some new talents and new leaders emerge, in a way that was vital to their 2021 success.



“At the start of last year, you couldn’t say with any certainty that Cathal McShane would make the impact he did off the bench,” he says. “Or that Darragh (Canavan) would come in, as he was injured. You couldn’t have said that at the start of the year either.

“So you are hoping that there are players who are going to step up. It’s hard to see where they are at the minute but there are plenty of players there on that panel that Feargal (Logan) and Brian (Dooher) are going to have to get the best out of.”

Read More

That is debatable. Last year, Tyrone had established players such as Tiernan McCann to come off the bench. Mark Bradley started the Ulster final. Others such as Ronan O’Neill, Paul Donaghy, Michael Cassidy and Lee Brennan raised the standards in training even if they mightn’t have been central figures on match-day.

Coming up against that is the indisputable sense that Ulster football has rarely been so evenly balanced. Tyrone, Armagh, Donegal and Monaghan all survived with varying levels of difficulty in Division 1 this year. With Derry just a referee decision away from promotion themselves, there is little separating five of the teams.

“It’s notoriously tough to win it anyway. But now you have Armagh and Derry emerging as serious competitors. Armagh have proven that in Division 1. A lot of people maybe expected they would be the ones going down, not expecting them to compete for a place in the final on the last game,” says Canavan.

“Derry, Armagh, Tyrone, Donegal, Monaghan all believe they are good enough to win it so it makes for a very exciting Ulster Championship.”

What will hearten Tyrone fans is how they finished the league, with wins over Mayo and Kerry when they were badly needed.

“And again, typical of Tyrone in many regards, when their backs are to the wall they come up with the goods,” he states.

“(They) defeated Mayo and it wasn’t a breathtaking performance. They did enough to get over the line. Kerry was another step up but I think you need to put an asterisk beside that victory because Kerry didn’t need to win it.

“That doesn’t take away from a number of good performances from Tyrone and they didn’t realise they didn’t have to win it but they got the job done, so that was good.”

After Tyrone had four players red-carded for their part in a melee against Armagh on the opening day of the league, Canavan has no issue with headlocks bringing an automatic red card, but has appealed for consistency from referees.

“We have just witnessed in the National League, and it is nothing new, it is just from one referee to another, there is still a big gap in the standard of refereeing. Some referees do it to the letter of the law. Some apply their own outlook on it.

“But if headlocks are a straight red, and it is dangerous to an opponent, then absolutely, I have no problem with that. As long as it is applied consistently.

“There are other issues. The amount of pulling that goes on against key players when they are targeted. This is a problem in the sport, not just Tyrone players, who are targeted off the ball and as soon as the player reacts, or tries to throw an opponent off, he is the one that ends up punished.

“Umpires and officials have got to be doing more to make the job of the referee easier.”