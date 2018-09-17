The Tyrone County Board has condemned the ugly scenes that marred a number of championship games in the county over the weekend.

The Tyrone County Board has condemned the ugly scenes that marred a number of championship games in the county over the weekend.

Peter Canavan believes there is an 'agenda' against the Red Hand county as Tyrone GAA condemn 'unwarranted violence'

Serious facial injuries incurred by Sean Cavanagh, six dismissals and a staggering avalanche of twenty-seven cards in all - twenty yellow, one black and six red - were brandished by over-worked referee Kieran Eanetta as a tough, tense atmosphere proved the unsavoury backdrop to Edendork's 0-10 to 0-9 win over Moy in the Tyrone senior football championship.

It was subsequently confirmed that Cavanagh had suffered concussion, a broken nose and serious cuts to his face.

Violent scenes also marred the closing stages of the Stewartstown v Strabane intermediate tie which Stewartstown won on a 1-19 to 2-13 score line are also likely to keep the Tyrone Competitions Control Committee busy.

Players, substitutes and mentors from both sides are understood to have been involved in the fracas which marred the contest. Stewartstown players Gareth Devlin, Tiernan Rushe and James Campbell were dismissed while Strabane duo Mark McAdams and Warren Mullen were also shown red cards.

Looks even worse in this video. Bad scenes in Tyrone. pic.twitter.com/r2NiGp3T10 — Niall McCoy (@McCoyNiall) September 14, 2018

Strabane 2-9 v Stewartstown 1-12 Both teams back to their full compliment of 15 for extra-time! #GAA #TyroneIFC #PhillysUpdates — PhillyMc (@MoysPhillyMc) September 14, 2018

A statement released today by the Tyrone County Board read: "Following on from the weekend Tyrone club championship matches, the Tyrone County Committee wish to state that all or any disciplinary action will be a matter of consideration by the Tyrone CCC and based on the referee's report plus examination of the video-recording of the games.

"The matters arising will be dealt with in an urgent manner and following due process as stipulated in the rules of the association and the Official Guide, the CCC will determine the relevant penalties.

"We would wish to condemn all of the ugly scenes of unwarranted violence.

"We wish also to extend good wishes to all players who incurred injuries - whether accidentally or otherwise."

Speaking on The Last Word on Today FM, Tyrone legend Peter Canavan claimed that coverage of Tyrone GAA was unfair but called on the county board to come down strongly if they find evidence of assault on the pitch.

"I do believe that Tyrone are on the receiving end whenever there is negativity attached to gaelic games. It appears to be pointed up in this direction pretty quickly. I would say there is an agenda going on in that regard," he said.

"I think our county board do have to do something.

"I haven't been speaking to Sean but to look at him and to look at his injuries was not pleasant viewing and if that was deliberate, something would need to be done about it.

"I wasn't at the game. I was chatting to people at the game and the referee was 10 yards away from the incident when it happened. It happened in the middle of the pitch. He obviously felt it was accidental, There were people at the game who said it was deliberate and there was people at the game who said it was accidental.

"I was speaking to a parent who had a son playing in the game and she said you would think it was a full scale war from start to finish and that wasn't the case. None of them were straight red cards.

"I was reading an Irish News report on the game and they said it was far from a nasty game. It was tense.

"I would urge our county board that if they view the video of the incident and they find that the incident was deliberate, they have to come down hard. The incident at the game on Friday night, the perpetrators that came on to the pitch, they have to come down hard and impose heavy suspensions but I don't think it's a fair reflection of what is going on here in Tyrone."

