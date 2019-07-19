Peter Canavan: 'As Dublin welcome back a prized asset, Tyrone have lost one - and serious questions must be asked'

Others say leaving a player like Connolly out of their five-in-a-row bid is lunacy but the rights and wrongs will only be determined whether or not Dublin win the All-Ireland.

If Dublin lift Sam Maguire - whether he plays Connolly or not - Gavin made the right decision. If they don't, then he was wrong and people will lambaste him. Managers live or die by their big decisions.

Mickey Harte made a huge call starting me in the 2003 All-Ireland final and bringing me on again in the second half but because we won, it was a masterstroke.

If we'd lost, Mickey would have been slated. It was the same in 2008 when he brought back Stephen O'Neill and it'll be the same with Dublin and Connolly as the winners write the script.

As Dublin welcome back one of their prized assets, Tyrone lose one of theirs with Peter Donnelly taking up a strength and conditioning role with Ulster Rugby. This is bad news and serious questions must be asked.

