‘People will go and see the pub and the statue but a lot go back to the grave too. It has become such a shrine to him’

Seán Walsh remembers with clarity the call that he took shortly before lunchtime on that Saturday morning. How could he ever forget.

Seated in a room on Level Five in Croke Park for a Central Council meeting, the last of the year, in his capacity as Munster GAA chairman, Walsh would ordinarily have let his muted handset ring out. But the apparent urgency of the caller at the other end demanded a swift response.

Stepping outside, news of Páidí Ó Sé’s death hit him like a thunderbolt. As it did for so many across the country at around the same time and in the hours that followed.

For absolute certainty, Walsh felt compelled to make a further enquiry and rang Marc – Páidí’s nephew of course and five-time All-Ireland winner himself. Marc gave him the confirmation he feared hearing.

Returning to the meeting room, he then informed the then GAA president Liam O’Neill and ard-stiúrthóir Páraic Duffy in private as well as the Westmeath delegate Seámus Ó Faoláin who had been his county’s chair at the time of Páidí’s involvement there in 2004 when they won their only Leinster title.

“And then I told the meeting and it was a very poignant moment,” he recalls.

The 10th anniversary of Páidí’s death falls on Thursday next. So much has been written and said about him in the decade since, but still, it’s hard to grasp that so much time has passed. Páidí was 57 when he died suddenly at his home in Ard an Bhóthair, just west of Ventry.

It was relatively young then and younger now but not out of the ordinary. Yet the memory perpetuates, the stories still abound, perhaps keeping the flame still flickering.

“He incorporated so much as a top player, to win eight All-Ireland medals and be a successful manager with Kerry winning two All-Irelands,” says Walsh.

“And then, moving on, and, I said it at the time and I still say it now, that it will go down as good as anything he has done and that was winning the Leinster Championship with Westmeath.”

But that was only part of the magnetism for Walsh. “Páidí drew people to him, he was that kind of a figure. He crossed a lot of boundaries in everything he did. It was always the next level. At the back of it all he was charismatic and colourful and he had a huge array of friends across political, cultural, and sporting life.”

What other GAA personality could, after all, arrange for the Taoiseach of the day, irrespective of political background, to launch his tournament every February in Dublin?

Mícheál Ó Sé, former Radio na Gaeltachta broadcaster, An Ghaeltacht GAA colleague, and a great friend, echoes that view.

​“So many who came to Dingle, they wanted to find out where was Páidí’s. So many came out just to see him. He was so sociable because he would talk to everybody. As if you were the only important person to him. And they always came home with a yarn from Páidí. He made everybody laugh all the time.”

Thus Ó Sé is not surprised to see that the ‘pilgrims’ keep coming west – young and old. He was back in the graveyard where Páidí is buried just three days ago and noticed a new sliotar laid at his grave.

“People will go and see the pub and the statue but a lot go back to the grave too. It has become such a shrine to him,” he says.

“There’s often two or three sliotars there for some reason. There was a new one there this week. And you get people from all sorts of clubs. A lot from Northern Ireland, Tyrone and Derry especially, leaving jerseys, scarves, different mementos. Every time I go something new has been placed there.”

Ó Sé had been with him the night before he died, playing cards for Christmas hampers in Paud Quinn’s pub up the road.

“He had been up in Sligo that day, maybe part of the week, recruiting for his tournament the following February. He had great plans for it.

“He never had any problem travelling. He loved travelling. I went a lot of places with him, all over the country. We went to Cheltenham, even South Africa. And he’d never forget you with the postcard, no matter where he was. You couldn’t show it to many now!

“He was deadly for those things. He’d pick out the most embarrassing one he could and send it to you,” recalls Ó Sé.

When Walsh returned to Kerry on the evening of his death he took a call with a request from the Ó Sé household asking if he would deliver the graveside oration.

As Kerry manager and chairman from 1998 to 2003 they had a close relationship, enduring some testing times. After the All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Tyrone in 2003. With Páidí’s time up, Kerry County Board opted to seek a change.

“It was an uneasy time for everybody. I had been great friends with Páidí, we were very close. But, as I told him, I was elected to lead and that was it.

“I was hugely honoured to be asked and surprised. After what happened between us, for the Ó Sé family to ask me, it said so much about them.

“I began to prepare that night, got up early, went to mass first and spent the whole of Sunday evening at it, got it typed up, and spent two days getting it right.”

No week, even a few days, passes without a story surfacing or a reminder of the way it was. Only last week as Tomás Ó Sé was addressing his Kerry U-20 squad when Walsh, a selector just as he was with Páidí in 1998 after stepping in for Bernie O’Callaghan who had died during the year, couldn’t help noticing the similarities.

“You could nearly feel the passion of Páidí speaking coming out through him. I said it to one of the lads.”

The tournament is still going strong and the statue, commissioned for his 60th birthday, stands at the crossroads that he made famous.

Mícheál Ó Sé was on the organising committee and laughs at the suggestion that there were any other locations for it.

​“That was where he brought the ‘cannister’ (Sam Maguire) to in 1985 as Kerry captain. In on the back of a lorry with the church bells ringing!

“Almost 10 years on, the void is still great,” says Mícheál Ó Sé.

“The place is very sad without him, even going back to the pub is not the same without him at all. You would expect to see him at any minute coming in talking to someone and chewing the biro – a cogaint, as we’d say.

“He had such a great career. He played with An Ghaeltacht at 14, West Kerry at 16 and it was all about the memories, the friends.”

The medals?

“He kept them in a biscuit tin under a bed!”

For Walsh, the legacy of one of Kerry’s greatest footballers and biggest characters endures and shows little sign of dimming.

He had said in the oration that, “he was as comfortable sitting with the locals in Foxy John’s (a Dingle pub) as he was in Government Buildings with the Taoiseach of the day.”

And that appeal extended to all walks of life.

“As I said at the time, he was a lovable rogue but hugely talented and we owe him a debt for what he did for Kerry.

“His memory will survive many more decades.”