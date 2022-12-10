| -0.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘People will go and see the pub and the statue but a lot go back to the grave too. It has become such a shrine to him’

Paidi O Se: Eight-time All-Ireland medal winner’s memory is perpetuated by the stories and the memories told by so many whose paths he crossed in a life that had many strands

Former Kerry captain Páidí Ó Sé and manager Mick O'Dwyer after the 1985 All-Ireland final. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Former Kerry captain Páidí Ó Sé and manager Mick O'Dwyer after the 1985 All-Ireland final. Photo: Sportsfile

Former Kerry captain Páidí Ó Sé and manager Mick O'Dwyer after the 1985 All-Ireland final. Photo: Sportsfile

Former Kerry captain Páidí Ó Sé and manager Mick O'Dwyer after the 1985 All-Ireland final. Photo: Sportsfile

Colm Keys Twitter Email

Seán Walsh remembers with clarity the call that he took shortly before lunchtime on that Saturday morning. How could he ever forget.

Seated in a room on Level Five in Croke Park for a Central Council meeting, the last of the year, in his capacity as Munster GAA chairman, Walsh would ordinarily have let his muted handset ring out. But the apparent urgency of the caller at the other end demanded a swift response.

Most Watched

Privacy