‘People might say that was mad. But it wasn’t’ – Leitrim great recalls time when All-Ireland was a possibility

Aidan Rooney recalls high-flying days as an ‘elite’ county football side

Leitrim manager Andy Moran is plotting an upset against Galway. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Conor McKeon

To many, Leitrim’s last Connacht title was a classic of the flash-in-the-pan genre of 1990s Gaelic football upsets, vying with Clare and Donegal in 1992 or Derry in ’93.

We were in Division 2 for ten years,” counters Aidan Rooney, the man who kicked the winning point in a victory that effectively started the county’s last period of true competitiveness.

