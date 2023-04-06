| 8.1°C Dublin

Close

‘People in Dunboyne didn’t give a s**t’ – Andy McEntee happy with the anonymity of the Antrim job

Antrim boss Andy McEntee Expand

Close

Antrim boss Andy McEntee

Antrim boss Andy McEntee

Antrim boss Andy McEntee

Conor McKeon Twitter Email

If nothing else, Antrim’s footballers should go on now and collect the Jekyll and Hyde award for the most contrasting performances by an inter-county team in consecutive games in 2023.

The first day in question, a 31-point defeat in Mullingar, came near to prompting an existential crisis for Andy McEntee. It was, he admits, the moment in his nascent reign as Antrim manager when he planned a full and rigorous interrogation of his life choices.

Most Watched

Privacy