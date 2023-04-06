‘People in Dunboyne didn’t give a s**t’ – Andy McEntee happy with the anonymity of the Antrim job

If nothing else, Antrim’s footballers should go on now and collect the Jekyll and Hyde award for the most contrasting performances by an inter-county team in consecutive games in 2023.

The first day in question, a 31-point defeat in Mullingar, came near to prompting an existential crisis for Andy McEntee. It was, he admits, the moment in his nascent reign as Antrim manager when he planned a full and rigorous interrogation of his life choices.

“I wouldn’t have had an experience like the Westmeath one,” McEntee explains. “Ever. I don’t ever remember being with a team where nobody showed up on the day.

“I mean… that’s definitely one of those days you’re standing on the sideline thinking, ‘Where do I go from here?’

“It looked like we didn’t have the stomach for the fight that day...”

Two weeks later, in Corrigan Park against Division 3’s outstanding team and eventual champions, Cavan, they led by ten points with 15 minutes to play.

Nothing fluky about it, either. No real mitigation in Cavan’s intent.

“You’re on the sideline saying to yourself, ‘Where’s the sense in that?’

In the end, they beat Cavan by two. The result was heartily welcomed, not just for its relegation avoidance properties, since before that, for all their good football, Antrim hadn’t been backing it up with results.

By McEntee’s calculations, they might have been going to Longford on the final day of the league with promotion in their sights had things been only marginally different.

“It’s just trying to change mentality and tradition and all that sort of thing,” he outlines. “It’s a hard one to change. You’re trying to get fellas with an expectancy to win, as much as anything else. And when you find yourself in a position to win, you’re not surprised by it.”

From 2017 to ’22, McEntee invested huge time and energy into the fruitless pursuit of trying to topple Dublin in Leinster. This weekend, he sets off on an even more arduous provincial task.

Antrim haven’t won an Ulster title since 1951. They have been drawn in this year’s preliminary round against Armagh – away from home.

As of next year, they are one of just two Ulster teams – Down being the other – playing their league football outside the top two divisions.

An obvious question: why would you want to?

“My brother Gerry told me years and years ago that championship football is a drug,” McEntee says. “And he’s probably right. You do get addicted to it. I suppose you grow up with it.

“You’ve been involved in it most of your life. But the Antrim thing did come out of the blue.”

On June 6 of last year, McEntee confirmed, in a statement, the end of his term as Meath manager. On June 10, he gave an interview to OffTheBall and almost laughed when asked whether he might pop up in some other county at some unappointed time in the future.

“Where would I go?” he asked, almost incredulously.

On July 12, he was announced as Antrim manager.

“I was sitting at home doing nothing for two or three weeks. And even at that stage, I was going, ‘Is this it?’

Now that the dust has settled, McEntee feels too much was made of the criticism that shadowed his final season in Meath like a darkening cloud. But he is appreciative of the kind of anonymity of being Antrim manager around Dunboyne.

“I suppose the big difference is you can leave it behind you,” he notes.

“I would have found that when I was with Ballyboden, I could go home to Dunboyne and there’s no one asking you what’s going on. The truth of the matter is, people in Dunboyne didn’t give a s**t what was going on in Ballyboden.

“So when you’re doing the Meath thing, and you’re from Meath, and you’re living in Meath, and you have a connection with Meath as I’ve had, it’s hard to get away from. You’re surrounded by it all the time.”

“Especially when it’s not going as well as you’d like it to go. It is hard to get away from it. Whereas in Antrim, we’ve had a couple of disappointing results. But it’s easier to park it.”

With all due respect to his new environs, McEntee’s opinion on the provincial championship is well-established and widely documented.

“I can understand why Ulster doesn’t want to change because it’s the one province that isn’t broken,” he says.

“You look at some of the Ulster Championship games over the years, there’s a great rivalry there. And there’s a spread of counties that can actually win it.”

“Derry and Monaghan, Cavan, Donegal, Tyrone, Armagh. Fermanagh had a really good run too. You’d have to look at Ulster and say that’s the one province that isn’t broken.”

“Unfortunately, the rest of them are. Even the numbers things… if you took someone from outer space and tried to explain how this thing works, with 32 counties, they’d look and you and go, ‘Really?’

“You see now what has happened with the draw in Connacht. It doesn’t make sense. You’re going to get a Division 4 team playing in the championship at the expense of a Division 2 team. That doesn’t make sense.”